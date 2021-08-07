Man arrested in connection to Friday night’s fatal shooting of woman in South End

A man was arrested on firearm and drug charges connected to the fatal shooting of a woman in Boston’s South End Friday night, according to Boston police.
Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was arrested Friday night, police said in a statement.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the area of 162 West Concord St. around 9:30 p.m., police said.
She was treated for an apparent gunshot wound by Boston EMS and then pronounced dead at the scene.
Robinson was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class D with intent to distribute, according to police.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.
Police ask for anyone with information about the incident to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team provides free and private support to those who are struggling with distressing events in Boston at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.