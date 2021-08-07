Man arrested in connection to Friday night’s fatal shooting of woman in South End

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the area of 162 West Concord St. around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was arrested Friday night, police said in a statement.

A man was arrested on firearm and drug charges connected to the fatal shooting of a woman in Boston’s South End Friday night, according to Boston police.

She was treated for an apparent gunshot wound by Boston EMS and then pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class D with intent to distribute, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask for anyone with information about the incident to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team provides free and private support to those who are struggling with distressing events in Boston at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

