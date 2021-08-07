New England news in brief

Two men from Boston standing outside Fuego Lounge were shot dead early Saturday morning. Police were called to West Friendship Street at about 2 a.m. They found one man dead and the second was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. He died less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. The men, ages 27 and 29, were not immediately identified by police. In a tweet, police said the city’s licensing board held an emergency hearing and “voted to close Fuego Lounge effective immediately.” A formal hearing will be held next week, the tweet said. The police investigation is ongoing.

BOSTON

Teen driver involved in fatal crash, police say

The driver of a tractor trailer killed Friday night in a crash on the Mass. Pike west near the Cambridge Street overpass was struck by a 17-year-old driver, according to State Police. The teen, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling westbound in Brighton when the sedan came into contact with two vehicles, State Police said in a statement Saturday. The Chevrolet then crashed into the tractor trailer, which was stopped on the side of Interstate 90 around 7:05 p.m., according to State Police. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 30-year-old man from West New York, N.J., had pulled over after he noticed his vehicle malfunctioning, according to State Police. The truck driver was outside of his vehicle inspecting the problem when the teen’s car struck the tractor-trailer, pinning the operator of the truck between the two vehicles. The first and second travel lanes were closed for three hours following the crash. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to previous Globe reporting. The 17-year-old was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center with minor injuries, State Police said. No other injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available Saturday, including whether any charges will be brought.





MATTAPOISETT

Police chief retires after OUI arrest

Police chief Mary R. Lyons, who was arrested July 17 for allegedly driving drunk in Bourne, has retired from the force, town officials confirmed. In a statement Thursday, town officials said they have “accepted and approved terms of early retirement with Chief Lyons,” even as the the Board of Selectmen continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her arrest. Board members believe approving the terms of her retirement serves the best interests of the town, the statement said. Financial terms of the deal weren’t specified in the statement. “The Board would like to thank Chief Lyons for her 36 years of service to the Town of Mattapoisett,” the statement said, adding that the department will remain under the interim command of Captain Jason King while the board mulls “how best” to fill the chief vacancy. “The Board affirms its continued support to the talented and dedicated men and women of our Police Department as they continue to provide the needed services of their department to the citizens at large,” the statement said. Neither Lyons nor her lawyer could be reached for comment. Lyons was arrested in Bourne on the night of July 17, after a state trooper noticed a 2014 Lexus GX460 traveling erratically on Route 28 north just before 11 p.m. and pulled the luxury car over, according to State Police. The trooper approached the Lexus and administered a field sobriety test to Lyons, who was driving, and determined she was intoxicated, State Police have said previously. Lyons, 61, was arraigned July 19 in Falmouth District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf on charges including drunk driving, legal filings show. She was released on personal recognizance. Her next hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 31, records show.

NORTH ANDOVER

Car crashes into pizza shop

A car crashed through the entrance of Captain Pizza around 10 a.m. Saturday, temporarily closing the shop, according to police. The car was driven by an 83-year-old woman, whose passenger, a 74-year-old woman, called police to report the crash, police Sergeant Michael Davis said. Captain Pizza, located in a shopping plaza on Turnpike Street, was closed at the time of the crash, Davis said. There were no injuries. “The business had to be boarded up, and will likely be closed for at least a few days,” Davis said. The shop owners could not be reached for comment on Saturday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.







