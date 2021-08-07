Pan-Mass Challenge brings throngs of cyclists together to fight cancer

For the first time since 2019, cyclists gathered at Sturbridge and Wellesley for an early morning start, with the earliest finishers dismounting their bikes around 10:30 a.m. at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, 110 miles from the Sturbridge site. Ongoing COVID concerns meant that the ride looked a little different this year, but organizers said the enthusiasm remained the same.

With a rising sun overhead and a cool breeze behind them, roughly 4,000 cyclists set off Saturday morning on the first day of the Pan-Mass Challenge in hopes of raising $52 million to fund cancer research and patient care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Advertisement

“As people pull off, they’re sweaty but smiling,” said Jarrett Collins, the Pan-Mass’s chief operating officer, who spent his morning at the lunch stop outside Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in North Dighton.

Solo riders, pairs, and teams of five or 10 milled about with grab-and-go lunches — a pandemic-era shift from the usual sit down lunch — some masked and most decked out in custom hats and shirts. Collins pointed out a cluster of Tigger-themed helmets bobbing across the grass, while elsewhere, a group of riders wore pink and green “Team Kermit” jerseys in honor of a cancer patient who used to adore the Muppet character. In addition to energetic volunteers, riders were cheered by the lyrics from classics by Journey, Springsteen, and U2.

Earlier in the day, Collins oversaw the Wellesley start at Babson College to ensure that pandemic precautions went off without a hitch. Group bus transportation and overnight accommodations at the Maritime Academy had to be canceled due to COVID, and the big kickoff replaced with a rolling start that “worked to perfection,” he said.

“We didn’t want 4,000 people standing shoulder to shoulder for 20 minutes while we played the National Anthem, maybe gave a couple speeches,” he said. So instead, volunteers gave cyclists an hour-long starting window and told them, “when you arrive, park your car, fill up your water bottle, and just roll out at your convenience.”

Advertisement

One of the largest athletic fund-raisers in the country according to Collins, the Pan-Mass Challenge drew about 6,000 total registrations this year, bringing the number of bikers close to pre-COVID numbers. In 2019, nearly 7,000 cyclists rode together for the event’s 40th anniversary. Last year, the traditional August ride was replaced with an asynchronous “Reimagined ride” that counted 9,600 participants over the entire year. The Reimagined PMC included a virtual bike-a-thon weekend in early August that raised $4 million of the total $50 million donated that year.

In addition to riding for a good cause, Collins said the challenge presented an opportunity for cyclists to remember loved ones, connect with old friends, and spend the day with new ones.

“For people who have lost someone to cancer, it’s a very cathartic and healing experience, and a way for them to publicly mourn that loss, but also to do something about it,” he said.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.