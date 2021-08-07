fb-pixel Skip to main content

Revere man arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl

By Colleen Cronin Boston Globe,Updated August 7, 2021, 40 minutes ago

A Revere man suspected of dealing fentanyl was arrested at his home around 1 p.m. Friday following a joint investigation by Revere and Boston police, officials said.

Alvaro Arias-Avalo, 21, was charged with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs, according to a statement Saturday from Boston police.

He is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

After a lengthy investigation, police obtained search warrants for Arias-Avalo as well as his home, the statement said.

Police recovered 25 grams of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash from his home and person, police said.

No further information was available.

