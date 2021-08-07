State Police looking for suspect in West Roxbury road rage, stabbing

Massachusetts State Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed another motorist in the chest during a road rage incident in West Roxbury, the agency said late Saturday night.
The incident took place earlier in the day on West Roxbury Parkway at Centre Street, State Police said in a statement.
The victim was the transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is expected to survive according to the statement.
Troopers are currently searching for the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene, the statement said.
No further information was available Saturday night.
Advertisement