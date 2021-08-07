Teen hit tractor trailer Friday night in Brighton leaving driver dead, according to police

The Chevrolet then crashed into the tractor trailer, which was stopped on the side of Interstate 90 around 7:05 p.m. Friday, according to State Police.

The teen, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling westbound in Brighton when the sedan came into contact with two vehicles, State Police said in a statement Saturday.

The driver of a tractor trailer killed Friday night in a crash on the Mass. Pike west near the Cambridge Street overpass was struck by a 17-year-old driver, according to State Police.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 30-year-old man from West New York, N.J., had pulled over after he noticed his vehicle malfunctioning, according to State Police.

The truck driver was outside of his vehicle inspecting the problem when the teen’s car struck the tractor-trailer, pinning the operator of the truck between the two vehicles.

The first and second travel lanes were closed for three hours following the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to previous Globe reporting.

The 17-year-old was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center with minor injuries, State Police said.

No other injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available Saturday, including whether any charges will be brought.

