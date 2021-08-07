Three injured in 5-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

Three people were taken to the hospital after five cars slammed into each other on Route 3 in Plymouth Saturday afternoon, State Police said.
The crash occurred on the southbound side of the roadway shortly after 1 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
The crash briefly closed part of the roadway.
The three people were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Procopio said.
All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m., he said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
