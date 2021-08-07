Two adults, to children escape unharmed from Falmouth boat fire

The US Coast Guard responded around 2:30 p.m. to the vessel burning in Megansett Harbor. The agency called for help from the town’s fire department and harbormaster to help extinguish the flames, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick.

Two adults and two children escaped unharmed Friday afternoon after a boat accidentally caught fire in Falmouth, officials said.

Fire officials from Bourne, Marion and Mattapoisett also responded, she said.

The two adults and two children abandoned the fiery vessel onto two kayaks they were towing, Falmouth Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post. Nearby boaters also assisted, the post said.

Ambulance crews at Megansett Harbor dock evaluated the four people aboard the boat, , Falmouth fire said.

Commercial towing vessels also assisted in extinguishing the fire. The charred boat was towed to a nearby ramp to prevent it from sinking, according to Falmouth fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Falmouth harbormaster and Falmouth Fire and Rescue. It is currently believed to be accidental, Falmouth fire said.

Photos shared by Falmouth police show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sunny sky. Another shows what appears to be the vessel’s charred remains.

All emergency response was cleared from the scene by 4:30 p.m., according to Falmouth fire.

