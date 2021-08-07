Coronavirus outbreak at Vermont day camp under investigation

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Waterbury Parks and Recreation day camp.

Officials said 13 campers, most of whom are under the age of 12 and therefore unvaccinated, have tested positive. None have become severely ill.

Nearly 130 children attend the camp, and contact tracing is in progress. Anyone who has had contact with someone associated with the camp is being asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms and to get tested.