‘Multi-Vaxxers’ are on the rise in the US

A growing number of “multi-vaxxers” are getting Covid-19 boosters in pharmacies even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any booster shots.
More than 900 people have gotten a third dose of vaccines, according to an Associated Press review of a database run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health care providers reported these instances voluntary, so the data do not provide a full extent of the phenomenon.
Across the nation, “multi-vaxxers” are able to get the unauthorized shots by traveling to a different state, claiming they have not been vaccinated or simply not disclosing their vaccination history because they are not asked, according to media reports.
The FDA is still examining international data as it weighs on booster doses. The decision to authorize extra shots could arrive soon, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed federal officials.