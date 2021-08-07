The poet in the dentist’s chair

Did you know there’s a rich and underloved canon of periodontic literature? In the lead-up to any cleaning— recliner, bib, chitchat, shame — I namedrop a title: Solyman Brown’s “Dentologia,” Elizabeth Bishop’s “In the Waiting Room,” Robert Burns’s “Address to the Toothache.” I poke and prod, searching for the tenderness of recognition. None comes. If this sounds haughty or performative, needy or grasping, well, you’ve got me pegged. I don’t notice when the conversation grows one-sided or is replaced by the whir of tiny machines. Out come the sickle scaler and tartar remover. The light tilts toward me. I open wide.

I have many flaws. I delight in judging my neighbors. I step over the shower drain clogged with my hair. I read the comments section. These shortcomings, however, seem mild when placed alongside this: I’ve been an annoyance to all seven of my dentists. My method of choice: poorly timed lectures on poems, novels, and stories about teeth.

"It’s the source for all speech, all writing — and teeth are its pearly portcullis, keeping those treasures intact. It’s the place where the bond between author and reader begins."

I feel weirdly compelled to assert my literary self-worth when someone sticks a sucking wand in my mouth.

I want to expound, for instance, on Frank Norris’s “McTeague,” an 1899 novel which, according to the critic Alfred Kazin, “could just as easily have been called ‘Teeth.’” The titular McTeague is a dentist and a brute who — having etherized a young woman he’s treating for a cavity — “kisse[s] her, grossly, full on the mouth.” When she wakes, unaware of his sexual assault, he proposes marriage. She refuses, “shrinking down before him in the operating chair.” He proposes again, looming closer. She vomits, a “not unusual after effect,” our narrator reminds us, “of the ether.”

You should not, under any circumstances, discuss this novel with your dentist. But the moment I read it, I wanted to go in for a cleaning. I wanted to recount this horror before opining on the role of orality and appetite in the novel. I wanted to analyze the tooth sign, “a gigantic fossil, golden and dazzling,” that hangs over McTeague’s practice, the envy of his peers.

McTeague’s victim, Trina Sieppe, does eventually marry him, and it occurred to me to ask my dentist if they’d ever married a patient. Dated one? These were the discussion questions that would cap off my attempt to get my putative student, this dentist, to think about their place in the text. This, of course, is one of narrative’s joys: to imagine what you’d do if you were the protagonist. And who better than my dentist to empathize with the odious McTeague?

I’d like to note now, for the record, that I’ve never asked about my dentist’s sex life. Still, I’ve considered it, which makes me wonder: What’s my problem? One possible answer: A dentist’s chair inhibits my impulse control. I give over, like McTeague, to the “sudden panther leap of the animal.” At a cleaning, I’m the pissant I surely was as a kid. And don’t all dentists, if we’re honest, turn their patients back into kids? Dentists play Santa with that miniature toothpaste and toothbrush; they ask, during the polish, if we want bubblegum or mint. They mean for us to respect them, but mostly we just bear them — and their lordly opinions about floss.

Here’s another explanation for my behavior: old-fashioned revenge. The analyst asks us literary loners to recline but lets us talk. The medical doctor often plies our own trade; Chekhov and William Carlos Williams were both MDs. The dentist’s office, however, is part interrogation cell (silhouetted faces, personal questions) and part torture chamber (hooks, fluids, moans).

And isn’t psychological scarring my purview — as poet? as professor? Aren’t I supposed to render my subjects speechless, wheedled into reviewing their otherwise unexamined lives? This is one more reason for me to maintain my petty dental grudge: professional jealousy. The mouth isn’t just a “secure kingdom,” as Nabokov writes in “Pnin,” that the dentist assails. It’s the source for all speech, all writing — and teeth are its pearly portcullis, keeping those treasures intact. It’s the place where the bond between author and reader begins.

Poetry is a transhistorical union based on our unchanging anatomical forms. When we read poems, even silently, we move our lips, tongue, and teeth, replicating movements first made in the mouth of our authors. “It is you talking just as much as myself,” Walt Whitman writes in “Song of Myself” — “I act as the tongue of you.” You’re probably doing it now too, just a little, as your eyes pass down the page. (I am the tongue of you.) This is what makes literature so embodied, so erotic. All reading is two bodies moving — mouths first! — in sync.

Dentists, though, sanitize our mouths. They’re the oral street sweepers, the inadvertent voiders of all our bibliophilic romps. That’s their job, and for doing it well, I’ve chosen to punish them in the mode I know best: as a pedant. “Did you know that dentists and poets both have high suicide rates?” I can hear myself asking during my next checkup. “I get why we’re depressed. Why are you?” Such questions are meant both to reassert our similarity and to remind them, with small-minded snubs, that we’re not remotely alike.

Which brings me, once more, to literature. I think of classic tales of sons who rebel against fathers. I think of Harold Bloom’s theory, the anxiety of influence, wherein poets must overcome their poetic influences and ersatz dads. Can such anxiety leap between two mutually oral professions? Why have all my dentists been men?

Next month, when I return for a cleaning, this is what I’ll be thinking about. Then I’ll tell my dentist that Pushkin loved Byron’s shiny white teeth. The visit will end much like it began, reminding me, once more, of reading. There’s a piece of paper spread out between us. A short time has passed, and we’ve spent it together. He tears the paper away — a mere bib now, rumpled and bloodstained — and disappears.

Derek Mong is a poet and assistant professor of English at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind. His latest collection is “The Identity Thief.” A version of this essay was originally published by Zócalo Public Square.