Avery Burns and Kyle Squires show off their shots to benefit cancer research

After more than four hours of shooting, thousands of swishes and more than $40,000 raised for brain cancer research, Burns (82.48 percent) and Squires (84.17 percent) proved to have the most proficient strokes while shooting a mix of free throws, mid-rangers, and 3-pointers.

Look no further than Orleans’ Avery Burns and Kingston’s Kyle Squires, who were crowned the Best Shooters in Massachusetts on Saturday at the ninth annual A Shot For Life Challenge at the Starland Sportsplex in Hanover.

Squires, a lanky 6-foot-8-inch forward who spent two years at Tabor Academy before transferring to Northfield Mt. Hermon, where he is entering his senior season, took the lead halfway through the boys’ competition and never let go.

“I’m super competitive, so I wanted to come in and win the thing,” he said. “My strategy was to shoot as many as I could without sacrificing form.”

The crown of top shooter capped a significant 24 hours for Squires, who announced his commitment to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania on Friday.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’ve been working hard for a while for moments like this,” he said. “I think [Lafayette] is the right level of basketball for me to be able to balance academics and basketball. I’m super happy about my choice. I’m pumped and I want to win some Patriot League championships and go dancing.”

Squires was fueled on Saturday by the legacy of his uncle, Brent Squires, who died at age 12 from brain cancer. Alex’s middle name is Brent, in honor of his father’s late brother.

“Obviously, it’s great to win, but I was even more grateful to be able to compete in an event like this and help raise money for kids who are in that situation,” Squires said. “This means a lot to me and my family.”

Burns, who graduated from Nauset High in the spring and will spend a post-grad year at Deerfield Academy, raised more than $1,000 herself. Having placed third in 2020, she came in with a finely tuned strategy that involved adding rest periods after each string of shots. (The competition features 20 minutes of free throws, 50 minutes of mid-rangers and 50 minutes of 3-pointers split over five rounds, with a 10 minute “halftime.”)

“Last year I definitely didn’t pace myself so I learned how to take my time with it,” Burns said. “If you keep hitting shots it will work out in the end.”

Burns — who showed up an hour and a half early to stake a court alongside her best friend and Villanova commit Megan Olbrys of Norwood — ended up finishing 4 percentage points ahead of her Bay State Jaguars teammate Bri Frongillo, a Bryant commit from Hopedale.

Frongillo’s rebounder was her father, Bill, who years ago beat a form of bone cancer after doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance of living.

“Something like this hits close to home,” Frongillo said. “It means a lot to me to not only be a part of something like this, but to see the amazing work that they do.”

A Shot for Life was started a decade ago by Mike Slonina and has grown to encompass a home run derby, a gauntlet event, a Battle of the Badges and, debuting next week, a Rhode Island Challenge. The organization’s roots trace back to 2010, when Slonina’s mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor. To raise money and awareness, Slonina shot a basketball for 24 consecutive hours, making 5,930 shots. From there, A Shot For Life was born, with proceeds going to Dr. Curry’s research lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. Players fundraise individually for the event, which has surpassed its fundraising goal of $30,000 for four years in a row.

“That tells you that the players who were selected are taking it seriously,” Slonina said. “Not every teenager is going to dedicate three months to helping other people and all these guys did.”

Dedham rising senior Avery O’Connor, who has committed to New Hampshire, finished third in the girls’ competition (77.08 percent). Tabor Academy’s Joe Nugent was second among the boys (81.89 percent), just ahead of Kimball Union’s Matt Price (81.6 percent), who is bound for Adelphi.

“I thought it went amazing,” Slonina said. “I really appreciate the players for everything that they gave over the summer. ... They’re using their talent to help people who are never going to be able to say thank you.”

Kyle Squires sets up for a shot at A Shot for Life Challenge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kyle Squires of Kingston won the boys' division at A Shot for Life Challenge at the Starland Sportsplex in Hanover. The ASFL Challenge is a marathon shooting contest measuring the percentage of foul line, mid-range, and 3-point shots players can convert over a two-hour period. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff







