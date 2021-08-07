Game 112: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

As a nightmarish road trip wraps up this weekend, Nick Pivetta will throw the opener, having faced his share of difficulties against the Blue Jays this season. Pivetta has surrendered at least four earned runs in each of his four starts against the Jays on the year.

Having lost seven of their last eight, the Red Sox will look to right the ship with Saturday’s doubleheader in Toronto.

Southpaw Robbie Ray will go for Toronto, posting a respectable 3.04 ERA this season, the best of his career. The lefthander has had mixed results against the Sox this year, 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA in three starts against Boston.

Lineups

RED SOX (64-47): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.57 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (58-49): TBA

Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA)

Time: 3:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ray: Araúz 0-1, Bogaerts 3-8, Dalbec 2-8, Devers 3-4, Gonzalez 3-9, Hernández 12-49, Martinez 1-10, Plawecki 4-9, Renfroe 3-30, Verdugo 4-11, Vázquez 0-8

Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bichette 7-12, Dickerson 4-10, Espinal 0-3, Grichuk 3-10, Guerrero Jr. 4-11, Gurriel Jr. 2-8, Hernández 1-13, McGuire 2-6, Semien 4-11, Springer 4-5

Stat of the day: With seven losses in eight games, this is the Sox’ worst stretch since a nine-game losing streak in August 2020.

Notes: The Blue Jays are 7-1 in their first homestand at the Rogers Centre since the end of the 2019 season, returning to Canada after stints in Florida and Buffalo ... In five career meetings with Boston, including four starts, Ray is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA. Pivetta is 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays this season. In six career starts against Toronto, those numbers are 1-2 and 6.82 ... The Red Sox soon could be adding Chris Sale, who will be making a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. Cora said it is hoped that Sale, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, can go five innings at 90 pitches ... Infielder Jonathan Arauz, recalled from Triple-A on Friday when outfielder Jarren Duran went on the COVID-19 injured list, pitched the eighth and allowed one run in a 12-4 loss.

