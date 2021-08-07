How much does a major leaguer’s glove matter to him?

The glove is the only line of defense for baseballs that scream off bats at up to 120 miles per hour.

“This is your baby,” says Jason Varitek, who caught more games than any other catcher in Red Sox history. “It’s an extension of your hand. It has got to feel comfortable. When I was playing I had to feel like I could make a one-handed play before I trusted the glove.”

The relationship between a major leaguer and his baseball glove is like family.

At the hot corner, just 90 feet away, Rafael Devers says his glove has saved his life.

“Of course, but that’s at every position,” he says through an interpreter. “I’ve been a third baseman my whole life, so it’s not something that I have to struggle with. I’m extremely comfortable.”

He uses the same Wilson glove all season, although he breaks in a spare during fielding practice. He oils it and has the laces adjusted so they are just right.

From left to right, top to bottom: Xander Bogaerts's game glove, Hunter Renfroe with "Dad" inscribed on his glove, Hirokazu Sawamura's glove, and Bobby Dalbec with Christian Vazquez's first baseman's mitt. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

It’s like having an old friend.

“Yeah, I’m just having fun with the glove, like there’s times during the game, I’m just talking to it,” says Devers. “Even if there’s nothing going on, it’s just a habit.

“If I commit an error, like, I’m just mad at myself. I’m just mad at the glove. I just say a bunch of bad words.”

For Devers, old is better than new.

“I’m the type of player that all my stuff is old,” he says. “I don’t like using new gloves. I don’t like using new cleats. My gloves and my cleats are always going to be old because I just like that they’re broken in.”

Breaking in a glove is a rite of passage that goes back to childhood. Generations of kids oiled their gloves, tucked a baseball in the pocket, wrapped it in rubber bands, placed it under their mattress, and dreamed of playing in The Show.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki used to repeatedly dunk his mitt in water — five seconds in, five seconds out — to soften the leather. Other players have used a microwave or shaving cream to make it more pliable. Neither is recommended.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki handles a pitch. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

First baseman Bobby Dalbec intentionally ran over his with a car. “Yeah, we did all that stuff,” he says. “Lots of trial and error.”

Spring training is when players pick up their customized gloves. Generally, infielders’ gloves have smaller pockets than the larger and longer outfielders’ gloves in order to make quick plays. Some pitchers prefer big gloves to better hide their grip on the baseball.

The Red Sox have a cleatPRO glove steamer in their clubhouse, which simplifies the breaking-in process.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo says he places his four or five gloves in there to start.

Alex Verdugo wears the colors of Mexico on his glove. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“It’s pretty much like a sauna, but it’s not a sauna,” he says. “There’s a little metal bin and you put your glove in there, leave it for 45 to an hour [at 165 degrees], and get it out.”

Verdugo molds the soft leather with his hands to flair out the thumb side, making it better to corral fly balls. Then he adds a softball attached to a string to the webbing, as well as a baseball to the pocket.

“And then I’ll just close it up,” he says.

Verdugo wants to win a Gold Glove “very badly.” “We’ve got some runs to save before we get that,” he says.

It won’t be for lack of trying.

He says he pounds the glove’s pocket like a catcher, until he gets it just right. “It just takes me a while to break them in and to feel like they’re comfortable to use in a game,” he says.

But in July, near-record rain in Boston put a damper on glove maintenance.

Xander Bogaerts noticed that his rain-soaked Rawlings glove became hard overnight in the clubhouse.

Xander Bogaerts works on behind the back move during fielding practice. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“So instead of putting it in those machines, I’m hitting it with my bat,” he says. “I just try to hit it a couple of times — a lot of times really — just try to break it in.”

Bogaerts keeps spare gloves in the clubhouse, in his car, and at his home.

He also flares out the edges, in an attempt to make it more like an outfielder’s glove.

“I wanted something wider to come up with a little more,” he says.

Players remember their childhood gloves like their first kiss. Bogaerts says his first glove was his uncle’s old softball glove. It had stars drawn on it and his uncle’s name, Glenroy Brown, scrawled on it.

“It didn’t have all the cushioning,” Bogaerts says. “It was all kind of broken off. It was pretty old, but it’s good memories.”

One nice thing about Bogaerts’s home, Aruba — known as “one happy island” — is that it’s forgiving.

“Sometimes you forget your glove at the ballpark, and someone sees a name and they return it,” he says.

Christian Vázquez cut neighbors’ lawns in Puerto Rico to save enough money for an Ivan Rodriquez model catcher’s mitt for Little League. Verdugo remembers how his mother, a Tucson hairdresser, saved up to get him his first new baseball glove.

Bobby Dalbec wears Christian Vazquez's first baseman's mitt on his hat. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“I appreciated it a lot more when we got it because it was coming out of my mom’s paycheck,” he says.

Dalbec remembers when his first glove finally wore out. He may have violated the no-crying-in-baseball rule.

“It was tough,” he says. “I was upset.”

Some players honor their families with their gloves. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe has “Dad” etched on his Rawlings. Pitchers Adam Ottavino and Nate Eovaldi have their kids’ names inscribed on their gloves. Eovaldi also has “Bekah,” his wife’s name, on the back of his gamer.

“You play for your team, but you’re also missing time with your family,” says Eovaldi.

Nathan Eovaldi has his kids' names inscribed on his glove. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Verdugo proudly rocks the red, white, and green of Mexico on his glove.

“I’m half Mexican,” he says. “I played for Team Mexico. I just like the colors a lot.”

Infielder Christian Arroyo, who used the same glove for seven years, has “Don’t think, have fun” written in script on his Wilson A2000. Relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura has an intricate pattern in the pocket of his Mizuno, and a four-leaf clover on the back.

“I’m Japanese,” he says through an interpreter. “Nobody has a glove like this.”

Ballplayers are traditionally picky about their gamers.

“Some guys have issues with people touching their gloves,” says Bogaerts, laughing. “Devers didn’t like that early on. Someone put his hand in his glove and he made an error. So he was kind of like blaming it on that.”

But this year’s Red Sox team seems to be all about sharing.

When Dalbec’s first baseman’s mitt arrived oversized, he borrowed Vázquez’s. Vázquez also let Franchy Cordero and Arroyo use it.

Franchy Cordero uses a glove mallet on a first baseman's mitt he borrowed from teammate Bobby Dalbec. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“I don’t mind,” he says.

But some guys don’t see the l-o-v-e in glove.

J.D. Martinez doesn’t have an elaborate routine for prepping his game glove.

“No, nothing,” says the designated hitter and occasional outfielder. “I only break it in when I play catch. I’m more interested in my bats then I am about my glove.”

Kiké Hernández didn’t get to use his red outfielder’s glove much with the Dodgers. and when he went to the Red Sox, he didn’t bother to get a new one. “I’m not that picky with my outfielder’s glove,” he says. “I’m more picky with my infielder’s glove.”

Kike Hernandez makes a running catch in center field. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Closer Matt Barnes couldn’t care less about his glove.

“I am probably the most ‘whatever’ guy you can find,” says Barnes. “Don’t care at all. These guys fielding ground balls, their glove has to be shaped a certain way. I’m just catching the ball back from the catcher.”

Pitcher Eduardo Rodriquez famously fired his glove after he gave up a three-run home run to the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. The Sox came back to win the game, and eventually the series.

“I just got mad when Puig hit the ball. I was too excited and I threw it on the ground,” Rodriguez says. “I still have that glove. It still has the dirt on the back. I just put it at home next to the World Series ring.”

The catcher’s mitt that Varitek shoved into the face of Alex Rodriguez helped spark the Red Sox into breaking an 86-year-old curse. It might be the most famous Red Sox glove of all time.

Red Sox game coordinator Jason Varitek warms up the pitcher in between innings. No one has caught more games for the Red Sox than the former captain. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

So, where is the mitt? The former team captain plays it coy.

“Which Rodriguez? Pudge?” says Varitek, poker-faced. “Alex? Yeah, I don’t know what gloves he likes.”

Did you save that glove?

“I have a lot of my game gloves at home halfway dismantled,” says Varitek, now the Red Sox game coordinator. “Every glove is different. I’d get a new glove, dismantle it, and put the new leather on the old insides of my old glove.”

Then it becomes family.

‘It’s a lot of work but then you have the same feel,” he says. “That’s something that worked for me.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.