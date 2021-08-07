How a pair of high jumpers were able to elevate the Olympic Games

And lo and behold, no one complained. No one rang up the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the middle of the night, screaming to make it right. No one lawyered up, furrowed an eyebrow, raised a voice, or even so much as bit a lip.

If you’re just tuning into Olympus, that’s right: two guys, two gold medals, two champs, and only one event.

The usual blizzard of Olympic news, dominated the last two weeks by Simone Biles’s struggles and triumphs, by and large snowed under the sensational moment last Sunday in Tokyo that saw two longtime pals leave Olympic Stadium each earning gold medals for high jump.

In fact, everyone left happy, overjoyed, most especially the two guys each with a gold medal. Mutaz Essa Barshim, a Qatari, and Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian, forever will be remembered as the 2020 Olympic champions in high jump, but better remembered for their splendid display of sportsmanship and their genuine, infectious joy in going “halfsies” with the title.

Maybe winning isn’t everything, but it sure looked that way last Sunday night in Tokyo.

“It is amazing, man,” said a beaming Barshim, 30, pals with Tamberi since they first faced one another in the world juniors some 11 years earlier in Moncton, New Brunswick. “To share it with Marco is an amazing feeling — I’m really happy.”

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi (left) and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim embrace after choosing to share the high jump gold medal. David Ramos/Getty

Tamberi, hands cupped over his tear-filled eyes, rolling and writhing on the track in celebration, was overcome by emotion. Five years earlier, in the run-up to Rio, he tore an ankle ligament and was forced to pull out of the 2016 Games.

Doctors, said Tamberi, suggested at the time that his career might be finished. So for inspiration, he lugged the old ankle cast to Japan, brought it to the stadium Sunday night, and took it out of his bag moments after he and Barshim were declared co-winners.

“It has been a long journey,” said a joyous Tamberi, who leaped into Barshim’s arms when the two were declared brother champs.

Barshim and Tamberi each cleared 2.37 meters (7 feet, 9¼ inches) on their first jumps. They also both failed in their three attempts to clear 2.39. They were at a standstill, stuck between the moon and Tokyo City, with 0.02 of a meter their mutual bar too high.

It was then, in the thick of a tense moment and smoldering night, that an event official, clipboard in hand, approached Barshim, the two-time world champ. He began to discuss the protocols of the impending jumpoff between the two competitors.

Barshim cut the conversation short. He already had two Olympic medals in the event, a bronze from London (2012), a sliver from Rio (’16). The gold would make his set complete.

His good pal Tamberi, staring and speechless as the track official began to converse with Barshim, held no Olympic medals.

“Can we have two golds?” Barshim abruptly asked of the trackside official.

How perfectly simple. In fact, yes, they could, per Rule 26.8.4 of the technical rules for World Athletics, track and field’s governing body. To wit:

“If no jumpoff is carried out, including where the relevant athletes at any stage decide not to jump further, the tie for first place shall remain.”

The onsite official nodded his approval. The gold to Barshim and Tamperi, and bronze to Maksim Nedasekau, a Belarusian, who also cleared 2.37. But Nedasekau needed more than the one attempt, while the gold dust twins each nailed it the first time.

Sure, a rule as obscure as hell … but equally splendid. Had the Games been in Pisa, the force of Tamberi’s jump into Barshim’s arms would have snapped the famed Leaning Tower to a ramrod 90 degrees.

“I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it,” said Barshim, later recounting the moment. “We just look at each other and we knew … that is it, it is done. There is no need.”

Multiple news reports out of Tokyo claimed that Olympic co-golds had not been awarded since the 1912 Games in Stockholm. That’s a Herculean stretch. The great Jim Thorpe easily won the gold in both pentathlon and decathlon that year, but had his medals stripped the next year when it was found he previously had been paid a pittance to play baseball, an infraction of the Games’ rules governing amateurism.

Some 40 years later, the IOC reinstated Thorpe posthumously as the winner, but to this day IOC record books have him sharing the decathlon title with Sweden’s Hugo Wieslander and the pentathlon gold with Norway’s Ferdinand Reinhardt Bie. Both men, by the way, never acknowledged the titles, adamant that Thorpe won.

Per the Globe’s John Powers, who has reported every Olympics since 1976, the closest comparable to last Sunday came in the 1980 Games at Lake Placid, where Sweden’s Thomas Wassberg edged Finland’s Juha Mieto by a hundredth of a second in the 15-kilometer cross-country skiing race.

The winning Wassberg felt the two should share the gold. Nieto declined.

“A gold medal should not be split in half,” said the Finn.

Not long ago, Tamberi attended Barshim’s wedding. Barshim plans to do the same soon when Tamberi gets hitched. The two athletes from different parts of the world, and from vastly different cultures, have crafted what looks like will be a lifelong friendship around years of showing up at meets and trying to best one another.

But on the world’s biggest athletic stage last Sunday, nearly 10 p.m. in Tokyo, the time was right for two friends to stop measuring triumph by a fraction of a meter.

“Magical,” said Tamberi.

The Games wrap up Sunday. It is always an emotional time, the culmination of two weeks chock full of winning and losing, of triumph and despair.

For Barshim and Tamberi, these were the best Games. They jumped the highest, a victory made better in the sharing, and better still by everyone sharing in the moment.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.