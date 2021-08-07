Jayson Tatum’s father talks about medal winning son

At age 23, Tatum is on the verge of being an elite player, eventually in the same conversation as more established teammate Kevin Durant, who carried USA at times with 29 points as the Americans avenged an opening round loss to the French.

Jayson, the Celtics forward, was the second-best player on the floor for the world’s best team. He scored 19 points in 21 minutes and a team-best plus-12 in helping Team USA to a fourth consecutive gold medal with an 87-82 win at Saitama Super Arena.

SAITAMA, Japan – Watching Team USA beat France at a St. Louis sports bar, Justin Tatum sat there in half-amazement in his son’s skills and half conformation for how hard he pushed Jayson during those formative years.

Tatum, angered by being left out of the All-NBA team in May, proved to the basketball world that he is one of the best player on the Earth. And his father, who saw this ascension coming 10 years ago, tried to contain his emotions watching his son win gold.

Jayson becomes first Celtic to win a gold medal since Larry Bird in 1992.

“I just called him on FaceTime, he’s screaming and yelling and drinking champagne,” Justin told the Globe early Saturday morning. “It’s a feeling that I never knew that I was going to feel. I’ve been so stern with him and he probably told you guys how I had to be tough on him or I felt he needed to have a different drive from other kids his age, and now to see him play with the best players in the world and him contributing, how much he did to help these guys get this gold. I want to tear up but I still have to sit here and be the tough dad. Everything that we did has paid off, man.”

Tatum was 12th overall in Olympic scoring, averaging 15.2 points despite playing just 20 minutes per game. He shot 49.3 percent from the field and a bristling 44.7 from the 3-point line.

“I just think about (2019 World Cup) and getting injured and getting knocked out by (France),” Tatum said. “Rough couple of games in Vegas, just the whole experience, not being able to really enjoy it and bring your family. It was a lot. We came here for one goal and it was damn well worth it.”

Justin and Jayson’s mother Brandy had Jayson when they were both in high school in St. Louis. Justin played three seasons for St. Louis University and then overseas, most notably the Netherlands. When he returned to the States, found his son to be a gangly prospect and the next several years, he coached Jayson hard and eventually he developed into a top national prospect, signing with Duke. The Celtics selected Tatum third overall in 2017 and his growth into one of the game’s premier players has been the organization’s biggest development over the past several years.

In his four years in the NBA, Jayson has transformed his body, game and his approach, becoming more confident and assertive about his game and embracing being a better all-around player.

“Yeah, (physically) he’s scaring the hell out of me,” Justin said. “It doesn’t surprise me. These are some of the things we talked about in high school but to see him work to get that development without having to be told to go to the weight room. I told him, ‘you’re a phenom. That’s just unbelievable.’”

Jayson was one of the first players to volunteer to play for Team USA, still smarting for the seventh-place finish in the World Cup, his experience marred by an ankle injury. He wanted a fresh opportunity with a retooled team playing for the highest stakes in Olympic gold.

“These things don’t come around often and we talked about it over the course of the season and he’s young,” Justin said. “Another four years, hopefully he’ll be on the next team and you want to take advantage of every chance you get.”

When asked if wanted to play in Paris 2024, Jayson responded, “Yeah, this is fun.”

Justin said did not want to watch the gold medal game at home for fear he would react adversely if Team USA was struggling. Instead, he took his family to an outdoor restaurant with two wide-screened televisions and watched his son play in the biggest game of his life a half-a-world away.

He would have attended but athletes were not allowed to have family and friends attend Tokyo 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I get a chance to come out in the public and see the skills that he’s showing to others or hearing people I’ve never seen before say, ‘Man I love that Tatum,’” Justin said. “That feeling is something I could never imagine 15, 20 years ago, trying to prepare him not for this moment but just be the player he could be, not knowing he was going to take it and go through the roof with it.”

Justin said he watches every one of Jayson’s games, often offering criticism or advice but never too much adulation.

“He listens to me because he pretty much knows what I am going to say,” Justin said. “He knows how to respond to me. We pretty much think just alike as far as basketball minds. He takes it. Sometimes I know he’s blowing me because he might be pissed because he had a bad game. He knows I mean well about the game. He knows I’m not sitting up here being a favorite or Team Jayson, I’m always team ‘what’s the right thing to do.’

“He’ll say, ‘you know I’m good, I’m cold.’ And I always try to humble him. But just to see him out there developing as a young man at 23, winning a gold and playing (with Durant) and KD is promoting him like he is, feeling like he’s going to be the top scorer in the Olympics. That’s just some unbelievable stuff to me.

“I am 42 and I had him at 18 and I got one of the best players in the world. It’s flippin unreal to me.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.