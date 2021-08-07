Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum deliver fourth straight men’s basketball gold by beating France

Durant already became the leading scorer in US men’s history in this tournament. He scored 30 points in the gold-medal games in 2012 and 2016, and nearly got there again this time.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men’s basketball.

France defeated the US in the teams’ opening game in this tournament, snapping the Americans’ 25-game winning streak in the Olympics.

The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men’s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver, having also finished second to the U.S. in 1948 and 2000.

“Do whatever it takes,” Jayson Tatum said after he scored 19 points off the bench. “This is what we came for.”

Tatum, who shouted out his son, Deuce, afterward, averaged 15.2 points in the tournament.

Slovenia and Australia will play later Saturday for the bronze medal.