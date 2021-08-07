Lamar Jackson, fresh off the COVID-19 list, makes Ravens training camp debut

“He’s going to merge right in,” Harbaugh said, using cars on a highway as a metaphor.

Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, is greeted by offensive coordinator Greg Roman at the start of practice during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center on Sunday in Owings Mills, Md.

Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn’t practiced yet during training camp, but with the first preseason game still a week away, the team has plenty of time before the start of the season becomes imminent.

Jackson wasn’t available to reporters Saturday, but Harbaugh gave a positive evaluation of his practice.

Advertisement

“I thought he looked really good. I would say he looked even better than I expected him to,” Harbaugh said. “You’re coming off 10 days away, he hadn’t started yet. COVID is tough. He had symptoms. He had a lot of symptoms.”

The Ravens will hope this bout with COVID-19 was his last. Jackson also tested positive last season and missed a game. Harbaugh said he tried to use his time productively during this most recent absence.

“He was in meetings when he could be, when he was able to be. Conditioning to the degree that he was able to — not a lot, especially early. Toward the end a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “He got hit pretty hard with the symptoms.”

The Ravens host New Orleans in their preseason opener next Saturday night. Harbaugh said Jackson’s absence hasn’t caused the team to change anything about its plans for reps and playing time.

“We’re just going to keep the train moving,” Harbaugh said. “We stuck with our install, guys have responded very well, and we’re staying right on schedule.”

Dolphins tight end remains against vaccine

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he has no intention to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said . “The NFL is trying to push it. ... I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.

“But they’re not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere, and they’re already taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys.”

Shaheen said he has never tested positive for COVID-19.

He went on the COVID-19 reserve list last Sunday, along with receiver Preston Williams and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter. Shaheen, Carter and Williams were activated from the list Thursday, and Gesicki remains on it.

Shaheen, a fifth-year pro competing for a roster spot at the Dolphins’ deepest position, said he will comply with NFL rules regarding the virus.

Founders exhibit opens at Hall of Fame

A hundred years in the making, the Founders Exhibit was unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, whose family donated $1 million to the hall for the exhibit, oversaw the opening ceremony.

The exhibition looks at team owners through the century-plus that the NFL has been in business. It includes a mural featuring the 32 current owners sitting in and around a Hupmobile, the auto being sold at Ralph Hay’s showroom in Canton where the league was started in 1920. The photo was taken two years ago in Phoenix, with hopes that the exhibit would open last year.

Advertisement

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It wasn’t until March that the display was begun.

Cardinals add RB Ito Smith

The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Ito Smith.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Smith played his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old has run for 689 yards and six touchdowns in his career while catching 55 passes for 314 yards.

Smith could be an option for the Cardinals behind the team’s top two running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, who signed with Arizona after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.







