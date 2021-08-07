Nick Pivetta’s brilliant start not enough as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener in Toronto on walkoff home run

With Matt Barnes in to pitch the seventh and final inning of Saturday’s opener of a split doubleheader, Marcus Semien blasted a walkoff solo shot on the first pitch he saw to deep left field.

For the second time in as many days, it happened quickly.

The Sox lost, 1-0. In a game that featured just a combined four hits (two from each team), Semien’s proved to be a deadly blow. The Red Sox have lost eight of their last nine contests.

The Red Sox finally got a quality performance from one of their starting pitchers, as Nick Pivetta allowed only one hit and one walk over his six innings while striking out five.

The only problem: the Blue Jays pitching was even better. Robbie Ray allowed two hits and two walks in his six innings with five strikeouts, and reliever Jordan Romano struck out two in his scoreless seventh. Barnes was not as fortunate.

Tanner Houck was scheduled to take the mound for the Red Sox in the nightcap against Toronto’s José Berríos, acquired at the trade deadline from the Twins.

The Red Sox failed to record a hit against lefthander Ray through four innings. The only baserunner that reached was a leadoff walk to Kiké Hernández to start the game. It wasn’t until the fifth that the Red Sox scraped together their first hit, a Kevin Plawecki single through the left side. With one out in the frame, though, Christian Vázquez grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Pivetta was even more impressive. It wasn’t until his fifth inning of work that he allowed his first base runner on a two-out single by Corey Dickerson that fell in the left-center field gap.

Pivetta was dominant with his fastball through much of the game, sitting 96-97 m.p.h. He drew nine swing-and-misses on it and 11 called strikes, which helped lead to his four strikeouts in that five-inning span.

He provided a significant boost to a struggling Sox rotation, his recent failures being a big part of that. Pivetta had a 6.75 ERA in his previous six starts heading into Saturday.

Ray surrendered a leadoff walk to Bobby Dalbec in the sixth and Jonathan Araúz followed with a single. A fielder’s choice moved Dalbec to third with two out, but Ray got Xander Bogaerts to foul out down the right field line to end the threat.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.