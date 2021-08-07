Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly says his team is ‘95 percent vaccinated’

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly welcomed a team mostly free of injury and illness to its first workout of the season. Whether Kelly — entering his 12th season as Notre Dame ‘s coach and four victories shy of surpassing Knute Rockne’s 105 victories as the winningest Fighting Irish coach — will be able to say that Sept. 5 when his team opens at Florida State is another matter. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are surging around the United States because of the Delta variant. And the Irish have adopted many of the precautions they took following a three-week pause in late September and early October last season after a team outbreak following a 52-0 victory over South Florida. “The good news is we’re 95 percent vaccinated,” Kelly said. “Look, we’re prepared because we went through it last year, to wear masks, social distance, do all the things because we unfortunately had to go through that.” The Irish returned from their shutdown with a 42-26 victory over Florida State on their way to a 10-0 regular season. They went 9-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, highlighted by a 47-40 double-overtime victory over then No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. But the 2020 season ended with losses to No. 3 Clemson (34-10) in the ACC Championship and 31-14 to eventual national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl that left the Irish fifth in the final Associated Press poll. “I think we feel really comfortable where we are,” Kelly said about COVID preparations for 2021. “We know there’s the potential that it could go back to that, and I think we’ve made the appropriate arrangements.”

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets’ trade with New Orleans involving Devonté Graham going through. A six-year NBA veteran, the 6-foot-7-inch, 203-pound Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix. Oubre played in 252 games over his first four seasons with the Wizards before being traded in 2018 to Phoenix, where he began to flourish. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Suns while shooting a career-best 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. He was traded to the Warriors last November as Golden State tried to the fill the void of Klay Thompson, who tore his Achilles. Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2020-21, but shot just 31.6 percent from 3-point range. He started 50 of 55 games but missed 15 game down the stretch due to a wrist injury . . . The Milwaukee Bucks acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill, 24, and two future second-round picks. Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts. His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.

Soccer

Leicester bests Manchester City on late penalty kick

Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty gave Leicester a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, stealing the spotlight from Jack Grealish, who made his debut for City two days after the Premier League champion broke the British transfer fee record by paying $139 million to sign Grealish from Aston Villa. Iheanacho’s left-footed rocket from the spot beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 88th minute in the English season-opener, and Leicester celebrated once again at Wembley Stadium, where they won the FA Cup final in May.

Erling Haaland’s hat trick sparks Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick as Borussia Dortmund began its German Cup title defense with a 3-0 win over third-division Wehen Wiesbaden. The holders attacked from the outset and went close through American forward Gio Reyna, but had to wait until the 27th minute for captain Marco Reus to set up Haaland for his first. The Norwegian dusted himself off after he was fouled by the goalkeeper to score Dortmund’s second goal from the penalty spot in the 31st. He completed his hat trick early in the second half. It was Dortmund’s first competitive game with Marco Rose as coach and without Jadon Sancho, who switched to Manchester United in the offseason.

Miscellany

Asmussen sets North American win record for horse trainers

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Asmussen, 55, has 9,446 victories to break the mark of set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72. “To be surrounded by people you love and who love you, and you have a common goal, it’s impossible to put into words what horse racing means to me and my whole family and to all the employees,” Asmussen said. “They’re family and they know so and are treated as such.” Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby . . . Jannik Sinner arrived at the Citi Open on a four-match losing streak. Now the 19-year-old from Italy is one victory from becoming the tournament’s youngest champion since 2008. The fifth-seeded Sinner reached his fourth ATP final and stopped the run of 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby by beating him 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the hard-court tune-up for the US Open. Sinner was the only seeded player to reach the semifinals in Washington. The last teen to win the event was Juan Martin del Potro in 2008, a year before he won his only Grand Slam title in New York. Sinner will face 2015 champion Kei Nishikori or Mackie McDonald.

