Observations from training camp: It sure doesn’t seem like the Patriots are holding an open QB competition

Yes, there are days when Jones gets more reps in practice, and there are days when Jones has a better performance in the pocket and makes better throws than Newton. But Newton starts every drill. Newton is the one getting the most work with the starting offensive line, and working with the starting receivers during special teams drills. Many of Jones’ reps are with the backups, and a few are with the rookies and scout team.

But it sure doesn’t seem like there is an open competition in Foxborough. Bill Belichick was adamant last week that Newton is the starter, and through the first two weeks of camp, Belichick has stuck to his word. Anyone watching practice can tell Newton is the clear, unequivocal starter.

If there was one reason to get excited about Patriots training camp this year, it was to watch a true quarterback competition unfold between an incumbent veteran (Cam Newton) and a hot-shot rookie (Mac Jones).

From my vantage point, I see one quarterback (Jones) getting an education on what it means to be a Patriot and an NFL player, and I see one quarterback (Newton) getting ready to be the Week 1 starter.

That’s not to say that Jones can’t overtake Newton for the job. If Newton goes in the tank and suddenly can’t complete a pass in practice, Belichick will make the switch.

But if there’s an open competition taking place, I sure am not seeing it. Newton is the clear leader, and it’s going to take a lot – like an injury or a total meltdown – for him not to be the Week 1 starter.

Other observations from the first nine practices of Patriots camp:

▪ As for Jones, it does seem like he is getting more work with the first team and more attention from Josh McDaniels than other young quarterbacks did in the past. When Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in 2014, he first had to surpass Ryan Mallett before getting reps with the starters. Jarrett Stidham was behind Brian Hoyer on the depth chart when he arrived in 2019.

But Jones does seem to be on an accelerated developmental schedule and is getting a lot of work this camp, as the Patriots are more invested in his development than they were with previous QBs. It’s also important to get Jones as much work as possible during these six weeks because once the season starts, the backup QB usually doesn’t get too much work in practice.

▪ The Patriots signed several veterans this offseason and don’t appear to have too many open roster spots this training camp. But running back is one position that has a glut of talent. The Patriots have six solid backs in Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Brandon Bolden, but will probably only keep five, at most, on the roster.

If all six make it healthy through training camp, I see Michel as the odd man out. He has been a solid runner in three seasons, but hasn’t lived up to the first-round billing, doesn’t add much in the passing game, and has been surpassed by Harris as the clear starter.

White is the third-down back. Bolden is a special teams ace. Taylor, entering his second season, flashed a lot of potential as a rookie and could be a great backup for White. The wild card is Stevenson, the fourth-round pick. He’ll be on the roster, but he may not factor into the rotation until the coaches feel confident in his knowledge of the offense and his ability to pick up blitzes.

If Stevenson is ready by Week 1, Michel could be trade bait (the Rams, who lost Cam Akers, make a lot of sense). Michel is due a $1.792 million salary this year, with $555,747 of it fully guaranteed.

▪ The player on offense I am most excited about is free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith. Last week at camp we saw his blazing speed when he ran across the middle, turned the corner and burned past two defenders into the end zone. A few days later Smith delivered a crushing block on Josh Uche to spring Taylor for a touchdown.

A man of Smith’s size (6 feet 3 inches, 248 pounds) is not supposed to move as fast as he does. McDaniels is going to have a lot of fun moving Smith across the field and isolating him with favorable matchups.

▪ Speaking of size, here are the players that stand out physically:

OT Trent Brown: The NFL’s largest man at 6-8 and 370 pounds, Brown makes fellow offensive linemen Shaq Mason and David Andrews look like a couple of high school kids when he stands next to them.

WR N’Keal Harry: It’s baffling that he hasn’t been able to develop in two years because he is a massive human being. Harry is by far the biggest and most physically impressive receiver on the field. He should be running guys over and making contested catches. In his first two years, it seemed as if Harry was thinking too much and not playing fast enough.

QB Cam Newton: He towers over Jones and the other QBs.

RB Damien Harris: Has one of the thickest, um, trunks I have ever seen on a running back.

DB Joejuan Williams: He towers over the other DBs and most of the receivers. He just needs to be more consistent in playing the ball.

▪ Harry has had a nice start to training camp. So have second-year receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber, who have all made a lot of impressive catches so far. But since Harry’s $1.413 million salary is fully guaranteed, the Patriots may be better off keeping him on the 53-man roster if they can’t find a suitable trade offer. Wilkerson and Zuber both have minimum salary contracts and practice squad eligibility. The Patriots can easily keep both on the taxi squad and bump them up to the gameday roster throughout the season.

▪ Seeing Ted Karras miss a few days of practice with an injury highlights how important he is for the Patriots. The offensive line is the Patriots’ most important unit this year — they’re going to need excellent blocking whether the QB is Newton or Jones — and Karras, a versatile and smart veteran who played 100 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps last year, is likely the top backup at all three interior line positions. The first unit looks pretty settled with Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Trent Brown.

▪ Boy, do the Patriots have a lot of beef up front. On one play last week, the Patriots featured a defensive line of Lawrence Guy (315 pounds), Christian Barmore (310) and Davon Godchaux (311), and a linebacker corps of Donta Hightower (260), Kyle Van Noy (250), and Matthew Judon (275). With most teams now using five defensive backs as the base personnel, it’s important to have size up front to be able to contain the run with only six defenders. The Patriots were 20thin the NFL last year, allowing 4.5 yards per rush attempt.

▪ Safety Adrian Phillips is quickly becoming my favorite defensive player. Phillips is the new Patrick Chung, playing the hybrid safety/linebacker/slot role, and has made a ton of plays in practice, especially in the passing game against the tight ends. He led the Patriots last year with 109 tackles while also adding two interceptions, a sack and four passes defended. Phillips is in line for another big season in 2021.

▪ Kicker Nick Folk was one of the Patriots’ best players last year, connecting on 26 of 28 field goals and hitting a couple of clutch game-winners. And Folk, a 14-year veteran, certainly deserves some benefit of the doubt. But it doesn’t seem like he is having the greatest start to camp.

During one practice last week, Folk was alarmingly inaccurate from 45-50 yards, and even came up short on a handful of attempts. Then a few days later Folk was conspicuously absent from practice.

The Patriots also have undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin on the roster, whose leg is significantly stronger. Belichick may want to start the season with Folk on the roster and Nordin on the practice squad. But Nordin may get his chance sooner than later.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.