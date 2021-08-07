Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan reportedly out for the season with ACL tear

Week two of Patriots training camp started on a difficult note, as linebacker Raekwon McMillan is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to reports.

McMillan had previously suffered an ACL tear in preseason at the start of his rookie year with the Dolphins, missing the entire 2017 season.

New England had signed McMillan on a one-year deal to bolster their linebacking corps.

