Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan reportedly out for the season with ACL tear

Week two of Patriots training camp started on a difficult note, as linebacker Raekwon McMillan is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to reports.
#Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL during a recent practice and is out for the season, per me and @TomPelissero. He was absent from yesterday’s practice. This is the second torn ACL for the former #Dolphins 2nd round pick, but this time on the other knee.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2021
McMillan had previously suffered an ACL tear in preseason at the start of his rookie year with the Dolphins, missing the entire 2017 season.
New England had signed McMillan on a one-year deal to bolster their linebacking corps.
