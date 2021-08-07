Rai Benjamin, Michael Norman anchor US 4x400 to close out Olympic track program with gold

Cherry ran a strong opening leg to hand Norman the stick in second place, and the 400-meter finalist ran down the Botswanans to give the United States a lead at the halfway point.

The US men didn’t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds.

TOKYO — There were no bad exchanges this time as the US men won their first gold medal in a sprint race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay.

Advertisement

Deadmon came home strong to give Benjamin a five-meter lead at the bell, and Benjamin, the 400-meter hurdles silver medalist, pulled away from the field to give the Americans a golden finish on the track in Tokyo.

It was the fifth gold for the US men in the 4x400 since 1996.

The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, 20, took the gold medal in a blazing fast men's 1500-meter final. Francisco Seco/Associated Press

In the final individual event of the track program, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500 meters.

Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before kicking late to win the gold medal in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats.

Ingebrigtsen, just 20 years old but the holder of numerous European records and championships, finally added a global title to his collection in the fastest 1500-meter final in history.

Cheruiyot took silver in 3:29.01. Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze and Kipsang placed fourth.

Cole Hocker, a sophomore at the University of Oregon and the only American to make the final after reigning champion Matthew Centrowitz was bounced in the semis, ran a massive personal best of 3:31.40 to come home in sixth.

Advertisement

Sifan Hassan took the gold in the women's 10,000 meters. DOUG MILLS/NYTN

Wrapping up a remarkable week in Tokyo, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the 10,000 meters for her second gold and third medal overall of the Tokyo Olympics after entering three distance races.

Hassan burst past Ethiopian world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn and won in a time of 29 minutes, 55.32 seconds.

It completed an astonishing 5,000 and 10,000 double for the Ethiopian-born runner, who now competes for the Netherlands. She also won a bronze in the 1,500 meters. Her victory in the 10,000 was her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain took silver in 29:56.18 and Gidey, having led for most of the race, faded for the bronze as she had no answer to Hassan’s finish.

Mariya Lasitskene won the Russian Olympic Committee's first gold medal on the track, taking the women's high jump. Christian Petersen/Getty

Mariya Lasitskene won the Russian team’s first gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games.

The three-time women’s high jump world champion added an Olympic gold medal to her collection with a winning height of 2.04 meters (just shy of 6 feet, 7 inches).

Lasitskene moved into first place when she cleared 2.02 meters on her first jump. She had missed early attempts before clearing 1.96, 1.98 and 2 meters.

Nicola McDermott of Australia was leading until she missed her first attempt at 2.02. She cleared it on her next attempt for a national record but missed all three attempts at 2.04.

Advertisement

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine finished with bronze after clearing 2 meters.

American Vashti Cunningham, daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, finished tied for sixth after clearing 1.96 (6 feet, 4.3 inches) but missing at 1.98.