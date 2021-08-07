fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox add J.D. Martinez to COVID-related injured list after he reports not feeling well

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 7, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez joined outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID list on Saturday.
Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez joined outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID list on Saturday.Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Red Sox added J.D. Martinez to the COVID-related injured list ahead of Saturday’s split doubleheader against the Blue Jays in Toronto as a precautionary measure. Martinez had COVID-like symptoms and was undergoing extensive testing to see if he had the virus as of early Saturday afternoon.

“I’m always concerned,” manager Alex Cora said. “This is something we’ve been talking about from the get-go. It’s where we’re at. Obviously there are guidelines and protocols. But there’s the human element, right? You have to take care of not only those players but the rest of the players. I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

The Sox still haven’t received word on Jarren Duran’s test after he was added to the COVID-related IL on Friday.

Connor Wong was recalled from Triple A Worcester.


Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video