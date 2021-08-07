Red Sox add J.D. Martinez to COVID-related injured list after he reports not feeling well

The Red Sox added J.D. Martinez to the COVID-related injured list ahead of Saturday’s split doubleheader against the Blue Jays in Toronto as a precautionary measure. Martinez had COVID-like symptoms and was undergoing extensive testing to see if he had the virus as of early Saturday afternoon.

“I’m always concerned,” manager Alex Cora said. “This is something we’ve been talking about from the get-go. It’s where we’re at. Obviously there are guidelines and protocols. But there’s the human element, right? You have to take care of not only those players but the rest of the players. I think it’s the right thing to do.”