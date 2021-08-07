Red Sox pull out eight-inning victory to gain split of doubleheader with Blue Jays

Adam Ottavino closed the game out in the eighth, striking out Teoscar Hernandez on a fastball on the outer half to end it. The potential tying run, Vladimir Guerrero. Jr., was stranded at third. The Sox, for a moment, had a huge weight lifted off their shoulders after losing Game 1 of the doubleheader, 1-0, on Marcus Semien’s walkoff home run.

Leading off the eighth inning, Aráuz punched a single on the ground toward the left-center field gap, scoring automatic runner Franchy Cordero from second base to give the Red Sox a 2-1 victory.

Jonathan Aráuz helped the Red Sox pull out a split of Saturday’s doubleheader in Toronto on what was an otherwise forgettable day.

Advertisement

In Game 2, Rafael Devers slammed his bat in disgust after he waved at a José Berrios changeup off the plate in the top of the fourth inning. It was a reflection of the Sox’ feelings as of late. Feelings that had made their way over the Canadian border, where frustration only continued to mount.

Much like the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Red Sox had no answer offensively against this Blue Jays squad, but they cashed in when they needed it most.

The Red Sox compiled just three hits off Berrios in his first five innings of work. Despite Devers’s flyout in that fourth inning, the Sox still had a chance to score in what was still a 0-0 contest. A Hunter Renfroe single put runners at first and second with two outs. Marwin Gonzalez, the next hitter, however, struck out looking on a 95 mile-per-hour sinker at the top of the zone.

The Sox didn’t give any help to starter Tanner Houck, who was near-flawless in his 3⅔ innings of work, striking out six. In the fourth, Bo Bichette led the inning off with a single. With one out in the frame, Houck issued an intentional walk to Corey Dickerson. Houck then struck out Randal Grichuk. But that’s when manager Alex Cora decided to pull the plug in what was a scheduled seven-inning contest, electing to go with reliever Josh Taylor.

Advertisement

Taylor quickly yielded a two-out RBI single to Breyvic Valera that brought across the first run of the game.

Following Alex Verdugo’s one-out homer that tied it up at one apiece in the sixth, the Sox had runners on first and second in the seventh but blunders by both Gonzalez and Christian Vázquez ended the Sox’ threat. Gonzalez was picked off second by catcher Reese McGuire with Cordero at the plate. Then Vázquez was doubled off after he attempted a delayed steal following a Cordero strikeout. This game had the makings of another Sox loss, but Aráuz, who was recalled from Triple A Worcester after Jarren Duran went to the COVID-related IL, proved to be the difference in this one.

As for the Game 1 loss? For the second time in as many days, it happened quickly.

With Matt Barnes in to pitch the seventh and final inning of Saturday’s opener of a split doubleheader, Semien blasted a walkoff solo shot on the first pitch he saw to deep left field.

Game.

The Sox lost, 1-0. In a contest that featured just a combined four hits (two from each team), Semien’s proved to be a deadly blow. The Red Sox had lost eight of nine to that point.

Advertisement

“For Barnes it was simple,” Cora said. “He’s been attacking the zone and Semien put a good swing on it. He’s our guy.”

The Red Sox finally got a quality performance from one of their starting pitchers, as Nick Pivetta allowed only one hit and one walk over his six innings while striking out five.

The only problem: The Blue Jays pitching was even better. Robbie Ray allowed two hits and two walks in his six innings with five strikeouts, and reliever Jordan Romano struck out two in his scoreless seventh. Barnes was not as fortunate.

The Red Sox failed to record a hit against lefthander Ray through four innings. The only baserunner that reached was a leadoff walk to Kiké Hernández to start the game. It wasn’t until the fifth that the Red Sox scraped together their first hit, a Kevin Plawecki single through the left side. With one out in the frame, though, Vázquez grounded into a double play to end the inning.

“Overall, we haven’t been able to do much,” Cora said. “It’s tough to lose 1-0. At some point, we’re going to hit. We just have to stay with our approach.”

It wasn’t until his fifth inning of work that Pivetta allowed his first base runner on a two-out single by Dickerson that fell in the left-center field gap.

Pivetta was dominant with his fastball through much of the game, topping out at 97 m.p.h.. He drew nine swing-and-misses on it and 13 called strikes.

Advertisement

“I just commanded the strike zone with my fastball,” Pivetta said. “These guys were really aggressive, so I got a lot of early contact. You just have to be at your best against that team.”

He provided a significant boost to a struggling Sox rotation, his recent failures being a big part of that. Pivetta had a 6.75 ERA in his previous six starts heading into Saturday.

The Sox looked like they had something cooking in the sixth when Ray surrendered a leadoff walk to Bobby Dalbec and Araúz followed with a single. A fielder’s choice moved Dalbec to third with two out, but Ray got Xander Bogaerts to foul out down the right field line to end the threat.

“He’s a tough one,” Cora said of Ray. “We know that.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.