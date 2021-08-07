Revolution have their work cut out against stingy Philadelphia Union

“None of that, except the fact that he looked fine moving around the field today,” Arena said.

Carles Gil continues to battle an undisclosed injury after being held out of Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Nashville. The midfielder was named an MLS All-Star this past week, but coach Bruce Arena had no update on Gil’s recovery timetable or status for Sunday’s match against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Despite maintaining a 4-point lead over Kansas City and Seattle in the Supporters’ Shield race, the Revolution have faced uncertainty early in the second half of the season.

Arena added that Gil stayed off to the side and did not practice with the full team.

Advertisement

“We’re watching Carles closely and we’ll move him along appropriately,” Arena said.

One thing Arena won’t consider upon Gil’s return is load management.

“This isn’t the NBA,” Arena said. “We don’t have minutes limitations as much as we do it according to a player’s fitness and everything else. We’re not at that point with Carles or anybody else. At this point in the season we don’t have any limitations on players, besides the fact that we rotate to keep them fresh. But right now we haven’t made any of those types of decisions.”

The Revolution (11-3-4) have to recalibrate the attack after failing to score for the first time since May 8 (also against Nashville). It won’t be easy if Gil is inactive; he leads MLS with 15 assists. Matt Polster recognizes that filling Gil’s playmaking void will have to be filled with a group effort.

“I think it’s not just necessarily myself,” the midfielder said. “I think as a group, we need to find more ways to score goals. We have a lot of talent on this team; we have a lot of good attacking pieces like Teal [Bunbury], Tajon [Buchanan], Arnor [Ingvi Traustason], Adam [Buksa], and Gustavo [Bou], and there’s more than that.

Advertisement

“But we have guys that can do different things to help us score goals. We’ll have to figure that out until Carles gets back, but I feel more than confident that as a group we can find ways to win games.”

Philadelphia (7-4-7) should put Polster’s conviction to the test. The Union have given up just 17 goals all season and are led in net by Andre Blake, who has 45 saves.

“Philadelphia’s fairly direct. They have good finishes, their striker’s a good player, they have a very good midfield, and certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” Arena said.

Sunday could also bring a Revolution milestone. Defender Andrew Farrell is on the verge of his 255th career start, which would break a tie with Shalrie Joseph for the most in team history.

“He’s earned everything that he’s achieved here,” Polster said of Farrell. “If he starts on the weekend, it’s an achievement he’s worked for his whole career … He’s just a great character to have on this team and a very good leader.”