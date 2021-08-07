Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, on his way to 500 homers and 3,000 hits, remains a viable player

But it’s getting better. Cabrera was hitting .210 through mid-June but made some adjustments to his swing, getting more direct to the ball and making better contact. He has hit over .300 since with improved power.

Cabrera, 38, went into the weekend hitting .250 with 11 home runs and a .691 OPS. Given his outstanding career, those numbers required a second look.

Watching Miguel Cabrera these days feels a bit like going to see a Bruce Springsteen tribute band play your local bar. It’s not the same, but if you suspend your disbelief long enough it can feel like old times.

Advertisement

Out of respect for who he is, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has batted Cabrera third or fourth all season. Fans at Comerica Park stand and cheer when Cabrera comes to the plate, hoping they will witness a home run.

The souvenir stands are loaded with Miggy merchandise and there’s a large sign in left-center counting down his march to 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. Through Friday, Cabrera was two home runs and 55 hits short.

“The fans are looking for the number to change, either the hit total or the homer total, and Miggy’s delivering with really good at-bats,” Hinch said. “You can feel the energy surrounding that, and it bleeds more and more energy throughout the game.”

At 38 years old, Miguel Cabrera is two homers and 55 hits shy of becoming the seventh player to hit 500 homers and 3,000 hits. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Only six players — Henry Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, and Alex Rodriguez — have reached the 500/3,000 double.

Within that group, Aaron (.305) and Mays (.301) are the only career .300 hitters.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez, who played with Cabrera from 2014-17. “You hope he can stay healthy as long as he can to hit these milestones. I think he’s earned that.”

Cabrera, a .311 career hitter, could go hitless in 350 at-bats and maintain a .300 average.

Advertisement

“Unreal, unreal,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I still remember when he got called up [by the Marlins in 2003] and what he did with that team and in the playoffs and World Series.

“Him and Albert, they’ve been so consistent at what they do. Obviously, the numbers are a little bit different than what we’re used to. But that’s part of the equation, right?”

Cabrera is the last Triple Crown winner, a two-time Most Valuable Player, and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles. Aaron and Mays set the bar high, but Cabrera is in the conversation about who is the best righthanded hitter of all time.

“He’s one of the most dangerous hitters I’ve ever seen,” Cora said. “The fact he can go the other way at will to get base hits and hit for power is eye-opening. The joy that he plays the game with is great, man.”

Cora joked that Cabrera “can’t shut up” when he’s playing first base, carrying on a running conversation with players on base and anybody else who will listen.

At the start of every series, Cabrera holds court during batting practice, catching up with friends from other teams. He’s a touchstone for all players, especially those from Latin America.

“I feel like he’s like an older brother to me,” said Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, a fellow Venezuelan. “We’ve been training together a long time and talking all the time.

“Sometimes I go up to him and ask him about hitters and things like that. He’s like a big brother.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez faced Cabrera on Wednesday. He struck him out in the first inning and retired him on a grounder back to the mound in the third.

Rodriguez has faced Cabrera 15 times without allowing a home run, something he likes to jab his friend about.

“He told me, ‘Bro, I need three more. Are you going to pitch? I’ll hit them off you,’ ” Rodriguez said. “I said, ‘Bro, you’ve got to earn it. Between the lines you’re not a brother.’ ”

The tough part will be what comes after this season. Cabrera is signed for $32 million in 2022 and again for ‘23. As the Tigers rebuild around younger players, will Cabrera be part of their mix or eased out?

The last few weeks suggest he can still be a viable player.

“Watching Miggy this year has been unbelievable,” Tigers righthander Michael Fulmer said. “I know he’s chasing milestones and he knows it. But he’s not acting that way. He’s going out there to help the team win.”

David Ortiz found a graceful exit at age 40, announcing his retirement before the season then having one of his best seasons for a playoff team. Cabrera deserves something similar.

“I was lucky the way it worked out,” Ortiz said earlier this season when asked about Cabrera. “I was able to stay healthy and enjoy everything. I know that doesn’t always happen.

“Miggy, he’s a great player. He should go out the way he wants.”

Advertisement

ROTATION ROULETTE

Red Sox finally make changes

Lefthander Martín Pérez was demoted to the bullpen after following a rocky July with a shelling to open August. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The first step was taken Friday when Martín Pérez was demoted to the bullpen and replaced in the rotation by Tanner Houck. The next one will take a few days, but it feels inevitable Garrett Richards will join Pérez in the ‘pen once Chris Sale is activated.

Can a rotation of Sale, Houck, Nate Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nick Pivetta pitch the Red Sox into the postseason?

It’s asking a lot of Sale, who last appeared in a major league game on Aug. 13, 2019. It’s also asking a lot of Houck, a rookie who has completed five innings in a game once this season — majors or minors.

But at this point, how can it be worse?

Rival executives remain surprised Chaim Bloom did not supplement the rotation at the trade deadline, even to land a No. 4 or 5 starter. The Sox are fond of saying no team will add anybody better than Sale, although the Dodgers will surely disagree with that.

Changeup master Connor Seabold could play a big role if he is called up in September.

J.D. Martinez has cooled off after a hot start to the season. John Bazemore/Associated Press

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ J.D. Martinez had a slash line of .328/.401/.583 through the end of May. That prompted suggestions the Sox would be wise to renegotiate Martinez’s contract and eliminate his right to opt out after the season.

Martinez went on to hit .243/.303/.476 with nine home runs over his next 53 games. So much for that.

Advertisement

Martinez, who turns 34 on Aug. 21, is signed for $19.35 million for 2022. As good as he has been, there is little chance of an aging designated hitter getting anything close to that in free agency.

It’s possible, probable even, that baseball will have a universal DH next season. But Martinez’s opt-out decision comes a few days after the World Series and a new collective bargaining agreement won’t be in place by then based on the pace of talks.

Martinez isn’t going anywhere either way unless Bloom somehow finds a trade partner.

▪ At what point does it become a concern that Jeter Downs hit .191 with a .603 OPS in his first 64 Triple A games?

He deserves a reset season considering the events of 2020 and the jump in competition after only 12 career games in Double A. But Downs’s numbers have been falling as the season goes along.

He hit .128 with a .412 OPS in July and started August 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts.

The Sox traded Mookie Betts for financial purposes. But Downs was the key player they received in return.

▪ Sale truly embraced the minor league life. Joe McDonald of the Telegram & Gazette reported that Sale was so eager to go on the road with Worcester that he paid for an extra night in the hotel for the entire team on Monday rather than take the four-hour ride to Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday, the first day of the six-game series.

Sale also paid for the extra day of the team bus. All that and he wasn’t pitching until Saturday.

The Red Sox would have been fine with Sale getting his work in at Fenway Park and taking a private plane in on Friday. But he wanted to get used to being back on the road in preparation for being activated off the injured list.

It’s not a lot of money for a player in the middle of a $145 million contract. But it was a gesture his WooSox teammates won’t forget.

ETC.

From Boston to the big leagues

Boston native Packy Naughton was called up to the Angels on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old lefthander from West Roxbury is the first Parkway Little League product to make it to the majors, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com, who coached his sons in that league.

Naughton played at Boston Latin and went on to Virginia Tech. The Reds selected Naughton in the ninth round of the 2017 draft then traded him to the Angels last season.

His career has been a grind. Naughton had a 6.13 ERA in college, bouncing between the rotation and the bullpen. He’s been primarily a starter in the minors but will pitch out of the bullpen for the Angels, at least for now.

“I really developed my changeup and my slider [at Triple A],” Naughton said. “Getting the feel of that coming out of my hand and working different counts with it, throwing it where I want when I want, has helped me be successful.”

Extra bases

Anthony Rizzo (left) and Kris Bryant (right) were traded by the Cubs at the deadline, signaling the end of an era in Chicago. Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Red Sox bench coach Will Venable was with the Cubs from 2017-20, the last three of those seasons on the coaching staff. He’s still coming to grips with the idea that Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were traded. “They were icons. They were important to so many people within the organization and obviously with the fans for what they accomplished,” Venable said. “Just great people with the way they handled all the attention within the community there. I want only nothing but good things for them.” Venable understood why the Cubs made the trades, painful as they were for the fans. “The Cubs can start building for the next time,” he said. Venable sees Bryant as a perfect fit for the Giants. “They’ll love him. That organization promotes their players so well,” he said. “He’s such an easy-going guy who can play all over the field. He’s perfect for them.” … White Sox rookie catcher Seby Zavala hit three home runs from the No. 9 spot in the order on July 31. He’s only the seventh player in history to accomplish that. One was a member of the Red Sox. Do you remember who it was? Answer below … Barring rainouts (or a work stoppage), March 31, 2022, will be the first time since April 10, 1968, that every team opens the season on the same day … Yankees pitchers Luis Gil, Brody Koerner, and Stephen Ridings made their MLB debuts against the Orioles on Tuesday. It was the first time New York had three pitchers debut in the same game since Sept. 26, 1950, when Lew Burdette, Dave Madison, and Ernie Nevel debuted against the Washington Senators … J.R. Richard, who died on Wednesday at the age of 71, had only five full seasons in the majors with the Astros. But what an impression they made. The 6-foot-8-inch righthander could throw 100 miles per hour at a time that was rare and pitched with such extension it appeared he was on top of the hitter. Reggie Jackson said Richard was the toughest pitcher he ever faced, something Astros manager Dusty Baker backed up. Baker, an accomplished hitter, was 11 of 70 against Richard and struck out 24 times. He had one extra-base hit. “The plate is 60 feet, 6 inches from the mound, but J.R. was only throwing from about 50 feet so you didn’t really have that much time to make up your mind,” Baker said. “Plus, he was a little bit wild, and you didn’t really feel comfortable in the box.” Baker said mysterious injuries always seemed to pop up when Richard was pitching the next day. “It’s an incurable disease when you’re afraid of J.R.,” he said. Richard started the 1980 All-Star Game for the National League and had a career-ending stroke less than a month later. He was only 30. Baker kept in touch with him over the years and they became good friends … Baker’s Astros could put a grip on the top seed in the American League. They don’t face another team in playoff position until the Padres on Sept. 3 … Keep an eye on how the White Sox and Tony La Russa will handle having both Liam Hendriks and Craig Kimbrel in the same bullpen. It’s up to Kimbrel to acclimate to a new team that already has an established closer. But Kimbrel has been a closer every day of his baseball life since 2011. It’s part of his identity and he has a rigid routine in how he prepares to get the final three outs. The Red Sox quickly came to understand that Kimbrel wanted only save situations and a clean inning. Setup men have to be far more flexible about being rushed into games or coming with men on base. Kimbrel, who will likely become a free agent after the season, has every reason to play his role for the rest of the season and compete for a second ring. But he’s also 29 saves shy of being only the seventh pitcher with 400 and is keenly aware of his place in history … Eduardo Nunez, one of the more entertaining members of the 2018 Red Sox, recently joined the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. Nunez is 34 and not ready to retire. Former Red Sox player Che-Hsuan Lin is an outfielder with Fubon … I don’t know about you, but it’s weird seeing Jon Lester in a Cardinals uniform considering how he wrecked them in the 2013 World Series (two starts, 15⅓ innings, 1 earned run) … You can’t make this stuff up. Righthander Janson Junk was one of the prospects the Yankees traded to the Angels to land lefthander Andrew Heaney at the deadline. The Angels assigned Junk to the Double A Rocket City Trash Pandas. So Junk is now Trash … Answer: It was Trot Nixon on July 24, 1999, against the Tigers … Happy birthday to Craig Breslow, who is 41. Breslow pitched 12 seasons in the majors for seven teams after playing at Yale and is surely the only big leaguer who majored in molecular biophysics. The lefthander was with the Red Sox in 2006 and again from 2012-15. He’s now an assistant GM with the Cubs and vice president of pitching.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.