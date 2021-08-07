Yankees score four times in sixth, rally past Mariners for fifth straight victory

New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.

Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-4, Saturday for their fifth straight win.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.

Odor hit a two-run drive inside the right field foul pole to pull the Yankees within 4-3 in the sixth.

With one out, pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres hit a fly and Haniger raced back, appeared to overrun it and then slipped, allowing the ball to get to the warning track.

Higashioka delivered a tying, pinch-hit double with one out and took third on LeMahieu’s single off Casey Sadler.

Anthony Rizzo followed with a sharp grounder to first baseman Ty France, who stepped on the bag. Higashioka broke for home while France focused on LeMahieu, who alertly stopped first and second. LeMahieu forced a rundown and was tagged out after Higashioka had crossed the plate for the tiebreaking run.

Andrew Heaney (7-8) settled down after a rocky beginning for his first win since being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Yankees. He allowed four runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.

After allowing four solo homers in his debut Monday against Baltimore, Heaney settled in nicely after the Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the second.

Kyle Seager hit Heaney’s curveball into the right field seats over the short porch for a 2-0 lead four batters in. The Mariners scored twice in the second on a bases-loaded walk by Abraham Toro and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Haniger.

Haniger’s drive nearly allowed the Mariners to take a big lead but Giancarlo Stanton, in his second start in right field, made a leaping catch. After Stanton’s catch, Heaney retired 13 of the final 15 hitters and ended his outing by striking out the side in the sixth.

Clay Holmes followed Heaney by getting three of his four outs on strikeouts and Joely Rodríguez got the final two outs of the eighth.

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen allowed three runs and eight hits in five-plus innings. Anthony Misiewicz (3-4) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs in a third of an inning.

Judge hit his 23rd homer in the first.

Chapman on injured list

Before their win over the Mariners, the Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow.

Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on base before notching his 23rd save in 27 chances.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.

Since regaining his closer’s job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

To replace Chapman on the roster, Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In four stints for the Yankees, Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.

White Sox shut out Cubs

Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs, 4-0.

Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field. The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break.

Rodón and the White Sox bullpen combined for 17 strikeouts. David Bote got two of the five hits for the Cubs, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

Rodón (9-5) allowed just two hits to bounce back after losing consecutive starts for the first time this season. He was lifted after walking Rafael Ortega to lead off the sixth.

The All-Star lefty’s velocity was down in his last start at Kansas City on July 29, but topped out at 98 miles per hour after receiving extra rest between starts.

Michael Kopech came on to strike out the first batter he faced in the sixth, but Bote followed with a hit-and-run single to left to put runners on the corners. Kopech, though, escaped further damage by getting Patrick Wisdom to pop up and Frank Schwindel to ground out.

Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel, and Ryan Tepera each worked a scoreless inning. Kimbrel, acquired like Tepera recently from the Cubs, bounced back from a rare rough outing Friday.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (4-12) dropped his eighth straight decision and hasn’t won since beating San Diego on June 2. He pitched well and allowed two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking none. Alzolay entered with a 6.25 ERA in the nine starts during the winless streak.

The White Sox jumped out to 2-0 lead in the first when Moncada stroked a two-out double off the center-field wall to score Hernandez and Eloy Jiménez, who each reached on infield singles.

Hernandez and Abreu added insurance in the eighth with homers off reliever Trevor Megill to make it 4-0.