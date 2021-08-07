Boris Johnson won’t quarantine, his office says, after staffer tests positive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain will not have to quarantine, even though a member of the team that accompanied him to Scotland this week tested positive for the coronavirus during the trip, his office said Friday.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Saturday that the prime minister had not been in close contact with the aide.
“The prime minister regularly visits communities across the U.K., and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with COVID guidance,” the spokesperson said. “The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”
The declaration that Johnson would not quarantine — even as British news reports said that the person who tested positive and several other officials have — threatened to revive a controversy over government officials’ adherence to Britain’s test-and-trace system. Each week under the system, hundreds of thousands of people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive have had to isolate themselves.
Advertisement
Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, proposed using a pilot testing program last month to avoid quarantining after a Cabinet minister tested positive, but they reversed course within hours in the face of a public outcry.
On Friday, news organizations including The Guardian and CNN reported that the team member was with Johnson on Wednesday, the first day of the trip. Several British news outlets have reported that the person, a member of the prime minister’s advance team, accompanied Johnson on a visit to a police college Wednesday and was aboard a flight with him, although at the opposite end of a plane cabin.