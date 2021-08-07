Boris Johnson won’t quarantine, his office says, after staffer tests positive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain will not have to quarantine, even though a member of the team that accompanied him to Scotland this week tested positive for the coronavirus during the trip, his office said Friday.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Saturday that the prime minister had not been in close contact with the aide.

“The prime minister regularly visits communities across the U.K., and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with COVID guidance,” the spokesperson said. “The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”