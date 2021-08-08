He hasn’t told anyone about me

Q. I recently got divorced after staying in a loveless marriage for more than two decades. My ex had mental health issues. I live with my young adult son with autism who functions like a young child.

I met this man on a dating app six months ago. We are both in our late 40s, live in the same city, and have a lot in common. His kids are around the same age as mine, and he is financially independent as well. He calls and texts me several times a day, and we meet once a week. He has been divorced for almost 10 years after going through a hellish divorce process. Question: Is it normal that he is still hiding me from his friends and children (youngest in high school)? Nobody knows that he has a woman in his life. I am 100 percent sure there is NOT another one.

One day, out of the blue, I asked him what I am to him. To summarize things, I am a friend with benefits, which hurt my feelings a lot. He immediately tried to rephrase it, but I don’t see it in his actions. He sends signals saying that we are not in a relationship. For example, he did nothing for my birthday, not even a card. He is the only man I have been with other than my ex. I want to be in a committed long-term relationship (and not necessarily a marriage). I don’t feel comfortable being treated like a secret affair.

He says he will tell them about me if it is important to me, but it still hasn’t happened. I am planning just to stop seeing him, or be a friend without any benefits and see how it will go. But I am afraid of losing him. What is your advice? By the way, we are from different races and different religions, but I don’t think it is an issue for either of us.

A. If this was just about his own pace with his kids, I’d say hey, give it time. But if you feel hidden from his friends — and if he literally called you a friend with benefits before trying to make it sound nicer — I’d say it’s time to lose him. Six months isn’t a long time, especially in a “we’re sort of readjusting after the first year and a half of COVID” world. But you want to know that this could grow. He doesn’t seem to want that.

I’m also going to vote against trying a friendship without benefits. He’s not your friend, and there’s no great reason to push for that kind of relationship when you want so much more.

Also, friends acknowledge a birthday. Just saying.

If you want more clarification, you can tell him what you want for your future (a fun, healthy relationship where lives are intertwined) and then ask what he sees for himself. If he’s not even hoping for partnership, a shared community, or a plan, he’s not for you. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy or doesn’t find you interesting and wildly attractive; it just means you’re on different paths. That happens a lot.

The good news is that you’ve pulled this off. You’ve had a new experience. You learned you can bond with someone, enjoy their company, and trust your internal compass when something feels off. You’re capable of so much. No matter what happens with this relationship, please feel good about that.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Please make sure to understand what you are really afraid of. Is it losing him, or is it losing someone and having to start over?

SOLIDADVICE





If you shared with him that your birthday was coming up, and he didn’t acknowledge it AT ALL — that speaks volumes. Dump this guy and find yourself a new one.

GDCATCH





Do you want a repeat of your unsatisfying marriage? Do not try to tie yourself down to a relationship with a man who isn’t giving you want you want again!

JUNGKOOK





He’s not ready for what you’re looking for. Why doesn’t matter.

ZEPTEMBER-

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.