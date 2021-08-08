Make and Mend is a thrift store for the crafty

So was the genesis of Make and Mend, Tirella’s secondhand art supplies shop that once held a storefront in Somerville’s Bow Market and is now an online operation .

“I was looking at the supply lists, and they were all things that could be reused and were purchased brand new,” said Tirella, 28, in an interview with the Globe. “I had this moment where I was like, ‘What if I collect all these materials that people are done with, and redistribute them to the community, to people who need them?’”

During Emily Tirella’s time at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, she noticed other students struggling to pay for materials for a weaving course.

After starting the business in October 2017 and staging pop-ups in Lowell and Boston, Tirella heard about the Bow Market space from the head chef of the restaurant where she was working at the time. “It almost happened accidentally,” said Tirella, who moved into the hole-in-the-wall Somerville storefront in May 2018.

Sharpies, embroidery floss, and needles are all for sale at Make and Mend, an online art supplies thrift shop based in Somerville. Carlie Febo

Tirella, a jack of artistic trades ranging from embroidery to photography, set out to create an art store where artists could buy “materials that are not so precious, not so brand new that they feel so untouched,” she said. “It’s a little bit more messy. It’s a little bit more free spirit.”

The store sold everything from Sharpies to yarn to sketchbooks, the vast majority of which was amassed from donations, which can still be mailed, delivered, or picked up locally. In 2020, they rescued and shipped nearly 5,000 pounds of art supplies.

“I think everyone has a bin of art materials in their attic that they just don’t really know what to do with,” Tirella said. “So it seems like it’s something that’s been needed for a long time”

In March 2020, Tirella halted sales altogether until May to wait and see how the pandemic would shake out. The store’s staff donated all of their quilting cotton to people willing to make masks, and also made their own masks in a buy one, donate one program.

Tirella decided in September to shutter the physical store for good, though people can still donate or pick up items in person at their new warehouse space on Horace Street in Somerville. From September until this past June, they housed their crafty cornucopia at the Joy Street Studios.

Pivoting the secondhand art store to e-commerce, Tirella said, was rocky at first, especially when it came to reorganizing the inventory system. “It’s tough, because we only have one of everything,” she said. In addition to the online store, Make and Mend also has a Patreon, which allows customers to make a monthly donation and get gifts, like stickers or art supply kits, in return.

The online store still sells materials like colored pencils, stationery, and fabric, and it also offers “starter kits” for mediums like beading and embroidery. The shop also boasts a “supply pantry” where basic supplies, like a single embroidery hoop, are sold at steep discounts.

Emily Tirella, founder and owner of Make and Mend, an art supplies thrift shop based in Somerville, pivoted the shop to an online format in May 2020. Carlie Febo

Tirella also launched a “sponsor a kid” kit program, which allows customers to purchase a $16 box of art supplies for a child in the Community Based Acute Treatment program at Franciscan Children’s in Brighton.

“If a kid comes [into the program] and they’re having trouble coping, or they really need some kind of outlet and they don’t want to talk to anybody, just give them the kit, [and] they have these art supplies that they can call their own forever,” said Tirella, who said they’ve donated about 50 kits so far.

Sales since moving online have been good, Tirella said, and donations increased during the pandemic. “This started in my bedroom with six bins, and now we have six rooms,” she said. About half of her online customers, Tirella said, are people she remembers from the brick-and-mortar store. “It’s really cool to have that community aspect,” she said.

The pandemic may have been what ultimately closed their physical doors, but Tirella said the storefront was “never meant to be long term,” with significant upsides gained from the shift to e-commerce.

“People can shop for art supplies accessibly, all the time, from the comfort of their home,” she said. “I think it’s really special to have that thrift-store experience in an online platform.”

