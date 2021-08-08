19-year-old woman arrested in Brighton triple stabbing

A 19-year-old woman is facing assault charges after three people were stabbed in Brighton late Saturday night, Boston police said.
Police responded to the area of 107 Gordon St. about 11:59 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person stabbed, the department said in a statement Sunday. Officers found three victims suffering non-life-threatening wounds following a fight. Two victims were taken to a local hospital, and the third was treated on scene, police said.
Yanetsy Difo, of Boston, was arrested at the scene, police said. She faces three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court.
