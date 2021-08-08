19-year-old woman arrested in Brighton triple stabbing

A 19-year-old woman is facing assault charges after three people were stabbed in Brighton late Saturday night, Boston police said.

Police responded to the area of 107 Gordon St. about 11:59 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person stabbed, the department said in a statement Sunday. Officers found three victims suffering non-life-threatening wounds following a fight. Two victims were taken to a local hospital, and the third was treated on scene, police said.