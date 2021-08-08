As cases climb, how are outdoor events handling COVID-19?

But four stops away on the Green Line, an audience of a couple thousand — cut to half the size of a normal year — was asked to space out for a production of “The Tempest” on the Boston Common, put on by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company.

The scenes below the Green Monster last week could have been from 2019 as roughly 35,000 concertgoers, most unmasked, packed into Fenway Park for the first live concerts there since the early days of the pandemic.

It was a tale of two performances, both in the same city, just 2 miles apart.

The tale is emblematic of summer 2021.

As concerns about the Delta variant cast a shadow on the “hot vax summer” many envisioned only months ago, organizers of large outdoor events are responding in different ways to rising case numbers. While some have eliminated COVID-19 protocols — pointing to guidance from state and local authorities — others are enacting stricter rules to cut down on the chance for spread.

At Fenway, masks aren’t required, but the venue strongly encourages them for unvaccinated visitors, a spokeswoman said.

“We remain vigilant and are keeping an eye on the latest developments related to COVID-19,” said Zineb Curran, vice president of corporate communications for the Red Sox, in an e-mail. “The safety of our fans and guests is our top priority and we plan to adjust accordingly should public health officials make new recommendations for the City of Boston.”

Shakespeare on the Common, meanwhile, has reduced its capacity to about 2,000 people, and painted white lines on the grass to suggest a distance of 3 feet between groups. Attendees were also urged to don masks as they moved around the seating area.

“Unvaccinated individuals should follow the latest CDC guidance and wear a mask at all times,” the company says on its website.

Though at a performance Saturday night, spacing among attendees ebbed and flowed; some clustered closely together at the front, while further back, others sat apart, making use of the extra space. Some wore masks.

Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor summer concert venue in the Berkshires, is also cutting its 18,000-person capacity in half to create distance between groups, and advising unvaccinated attendees to mask up, according to Bernadette Horgan, a spokeswoman.

The Lowell Summer Music Series, which began on July 30, kept its full capacity of more than 1,800 people, but asked concertgoers to wear a mask if they were unvaccinated or couldn’t maintain distance from other groups (the organizers didn’t specify a measurement). Those rules are in accordance with federal regulations, said organizer Peter Aucella, because the festival’s home, Boarding House Park in downtown Lowell, is a property of the National Parks Service.

Still, photos of the event showed unmasked audience members sitting within arms length of one another.

“I almost expected to see more spacing than we actually saw,” Aucella said. But, “everyone in the venue seemed very comfortable.”

Throughout the pandemic, the outdoors have been seen as a safe haven where COVID-19 is far less likely to spread. That’s still true, experts say, but the Delta variant has caused them to rethink the prevailing wisdom at least a little.

Dr. Timothy Lahey, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center, cited multiple examples in the past month where infected people seem to have transmitted the virus in outdoor settings, such as at a wedding in Texas this spring.

“It’s early enough on that we don’t know for sure, so I don’t think it’s time to hang crepe and reach morbid conclusions,” Lahey said in a phone interview. “But I do think it’s time for pause and time to think about where you draw those safety lines.”

The risk level outdoors depends on what one is doing, Lahey said.

With the Delta variant, a couple of vaccinated friends tossing a flying disc outside still poses almost no risk, but a massive gathering like Lollapalooza — the Chicago music festival that recently attracted ire on social media for packing hundreds of thousands of unmasked people in a cramped, albeit outdoor, setting — could escalate the chances of transmission.

“It’s probably not as low risk as we once thought,” Lahey said of being in a large crowd outdoors.

The return of concerts to Fenway last week kicked off Tuesday with Guns N’ Roses, continued Wednesday with Billy Joel and Thursday with Green Day, topped off Sunday night with Zac Brown Band.

Chris Henrique, 37, of Fall River, who said he is vaccinated, felt comfortable enough to keep his mask in his pocket as he enjoyed Billy Joel’s Fenway performance last week with some friends. Henrique said most people at the concert were not wearing masks.

As he makes decisions about what he feels is and isn’t safe, Henrique said he balances his desire to protect those around him with his trust in the efficacy of the vaccines.

“If there’s a bunch of people around me sneezing, I’m going to throw that thing on just to be on the safe side,” he said in a phone interview.

Others though, are not as comfortable attending outdoor performances.

John Stoideck, 69, of Groton, and a companion ventured out on a sultry Saturday night to watch Shakespeare on the Common behind a mask and several feet away from the nearest group.

“I think that’s the safe thing to do,” he said, moments before the performance started.

The play was Stoideck’s first live performance since the start of the pandemic, but just because he went to an open-air show doesn’t mean he would attend an indoor one.

“We are probably overcautious compared to people around us,” Stoideck said, gesturing to the thousands of other audience members, all but a handful unmasked, “but that’s OK with us.”

The safety precautions a person takes at a large gathering should depend on what preventative measures are already in place, said Dr. Jose R. Mercado, an assistant professor at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine.

When asked if he would wear a mask at an outdoor gathering of more than 50 people right now, Mercado responded yes.

“If I don’t know all the variables,” Mercado said, “I would just keep myself safe.”

One preventative measure that’s picking up steam across the country is requiring event attendees to demonstrate proof of their vaccination status. But the strategy has received a mixed response from public officials, some of whom are reluctant to wield a stick instead of a carrot to promote vaccination. In Boston, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declined last week to make gyms and other businesses check whether patrons have been immunized.

In Lowell, Aucello said that requiring organizers to check for vaccination status would interfere with their ability to host an event.

“We have a certain amount of staff to operate a show, and they’re not medical staff, they’re event staff,” Aucello said.

“If it becomes a requirement, we’ll do our best,” he added. “I just can’t imagine the organization of that.”

To Lahey and Mercado, though, a fully vaccinated crowd makes any event substantially safer.

“It totally makes sense for vaccinated people to rethink a little bit some of the freedom from transmission prevention measures that we thought we had a couple months ago,” Lahey said. “But really, by far, the biggest risk is unvaccinated people.”





