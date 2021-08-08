Chatham cancels summer recreation program after employees’ positive COVID-19 tests

Chatham’s summer recreation program has been canceled for the rest of the season after several employees at the Chatham Community Center, where the program is held, tested positive for COVID-19, town officials said Sunday.
Officials were notified over the weekend of the positive cases, as well as other employees who had close contact with an infected person, according to a statement the town released.
The program was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” following the news, town officials said. The program follows all COVID-19 protocols required by the state licensing agency and those recommended by both the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control, they added.
“The Town continues to work diligently to ensure the integrity of the Summer Recreation, including reserving the Community Center mornings exclusively for Program activities,” the statement read.
This program cancellation follows a COVID-19 cluster last month in nearby Provincetown, where about 900 people were infected.
