Environmental justice advocates seek to block development proposed for Hyde Park, call on city to act

The plan, proposed by Lincoln Property Co., has been met with a groundswell of criticism from abutters, union members, and affordable housing advocates who see little community benefit to the development.

It’s that childhood memory that propels Thomas, who’s now 33 and lives in Hyde Park, to join environmental justice advocates in efforts to derail plans to develop 14 acres of wooded land at 990 American Legion Highway into a 270-unit apartment complex that would include nine buildings, 415 parking spaces, a private pool, and private clubhouse, according to the proposal.

Growing up in Dorchester, Nathaniel Thomas cherished playing in woods that abutted Minot Park. Now, much of what was the urban oasis of his childhood has been clear cut, paved, and transformed into apartment buildings.

An open letter referring to the development as a “gated community” has been circulating in surrounding neighborhoods and a petition to conserve the land has collected more than 2,000 signatures. Public meetings have drawn significant attendance, according to a video that can be viewed on the Boston Development and Planning Agency’s website.

Perhaps the loudest criticism comes from environmental justice advocates who are demanding the city intervene, deny Lincoln’s proposal, and buy the land from its owner, Jubilee Christian Church.

“I want my children and grandchildren to live a healthy life,” said Thomas. “The city is being presented with the greatest opportunity to establish inland climate resiliency.”

Andrew Ward, executive director of business, finance, and development at Jubilee Christian Church, said the church has significant debt and taxes that have been accumulating for years and has not received a formal offer from the city.

“As it stands right now I can’t deal with hypotheticals,” said Ward in a phone interview last week. “We’re a church that serves 5,000 people. We have to make fiscally sound decisions....”

However, an e-mail sent to the mayor’s office by Ward in April and obtained by the Globe states that church officials have “no intention and are firmly opposed to entering into a negotiation with any third party intent on purchasing the portion of our property.”

Ward said he felt the church’s interests were getting lost amidst the controversy, which is why he reached out to the mayor. The church is not trying to “bulldoze the community” it serves, Ward said, and he trusts that Lincoln will respect the process and address community concerns.

Ward also said that 10 acres of the land is not for sale.

Most of Hyde Park, due to income levels and racial demographics, has been identified by the state as an “environmental justice population,” groups of people at risk of exclusion from environmental decision-making, or with less access to state environmental resources, according to the state.

Hyde Park has suffered the highest loss of tree canopy among Boston’s neighborhoods during the years 2014 to 2019, according to a 2020 Boston Parks and Recreation Department report.

And the development project would require clearing some wooded area, resulting in a further 20 percent reduction of the area’s tree canopy, according to research done by Rick Yoder, a member of the Boston Development and Planning Agency’s Impact Advisory Group, composed of community stakeholders appointed by the mayor to advise the agency in identifying a project’s social and environmental impact, according to the agency’s website.

The only solution, Yoder said, is to prevent the project from moving forward.

The Boston Development and Planning Agency said in a statement that it appreciated the feedback provided in the most recent public meeting in late July and encouraged residents to continue to speak up.

“[We] encourage local residents to engage in the process because the proposal will evolve based on community feedback and BPDA staff review,” the statement said.

The agency’s goal is to work toward a consensus on the project “with the hope that it will move forward,” said Dana Whiteside, deputy director of community economic development in an Impact Advisory Meeting late last month.

But many community members feel they’re being set up to engage in a bargaining process for a development they don’t even want in the first place, said Thomas.

His sentiment was echoed by Yoder.

“It’s presented as if something is going to be built there regardless,” said Yoder. “Without the possibility of total conservation... I don’t see a compromise. Our coalition is united.”

And at the heart of the conflict lie opposing views of the woodland’s value.

“It’s not some bleak and barren land,” said Lokita Jackson in a phone interview. Jackson, who lives four blocks from the site, is also a member of the impact advisory group and founded the Save Cranes Ledge Coalition, a group of community members advocating for complete conservation. “It’s a working forest that’s helping us breathe.”

Data collected by Lincoln’s arborist, however, found that the site was riddled with diseased trees, declining vegetation, invasive species, and poor soil conditions, according to the proposal.

John Noone, executive vice president of Northeast Region at Lincoln, said in interviews on the phone and at the site that developers will replace any healthy trees that are removed and that more than 50 percent of the site would be reserved for open space.

“We can grow trees... What we can’t grow is workforce housing,” said Noone, who also said he disputes the assertion that there’s widespread resistance to the project and said a “loud minority” has been “hijacking” public meetings and “spreading misinformation.”

The development will bring significant tax revenue to the community, Noone said, and has 35 units reserved for affordable housing.

Jackson said that any tax revenue would be a “drop in a bucket” compared to the cost of climate change and its impact on public health.

She said she has called on the Boston Development and Planning Agency to institute independent studies on the tree canopy and she wants elected officials to show that they’re fully engaged in environmental issues impacting historically underserved communities.

Residents “want to see bold and creative leadership,” said José Massó, an advocate whose backyard abuts the property. “The city needs to step up to the plate.”

The site falls within the districts of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and Representative Russell Holmes.

Arroyo said as it is currently presented, he is opposed to the project, especially given that only 13 percent of the units are dedicated to affordable housing.

“I would never tell someone that thinks this land is worth fighting for not to do that. But I’m also aware that this is private property,” said Arroyo. He said he doubts the city could mobilize enough money to buy the land— even if the church was willing to negotiate.

Holmes did not respond to e-mails requesting comment.

In last week’s Hyde Park Neighborhood Association Mayoral Forum, which can be found online, candidates were asked if they will support efforts to halt the project. Many said yes.

“Let’s purchase it and let’s save it,” said City Councilor Andrea Campbell of the woodland.

“It is absolutely doable,” said John Barros, who added that it would be an asset to the city.

At-Large City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George both said they would work with the community and the property owner to come to a resolution.

But, Essaibi-George added, “It’s important to note that this is private property and that adds a certain difficulty.”

The Boston Development and Planning Agency has postponed the next public meeting, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, to give Lincoln more time to address the community’s questions.

However, it’s unclear if further negotiation will bring community advocates any resolution.

Yoder said fighting to save the woodland in Hyde Park is just one step in a global effort to establish climate resiliency.

“If you’re not taking climate change seriously, you’re missing the biggest event of our lifetime,” said Yoder. “[Saving Cranes Ledge] is only one element. But it’s a start.”

