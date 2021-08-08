Heat and humidity return this week for another heat wave

If this is your week to go on vacation, the beach will be the place to be. August often brings hot and humid weather, along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and that’s exactly the type of pattern we are going to have this week.

The record-breaking heat of June and the record-breaking moisture of July are now firmly established in the record books. Ninety degree days have been above average, and we still have more on the way.

Clouds were the dominant weather feature in the sky across Southern New England on Sunday accompanied by noticeable levels of humidity. We’re now into the second week of August with less than a month to go in meteorological summer.

We begin the work-week with clouds, the muggies, and highs in the 70s. Three days in a row of 90 degree weather are likely Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for another official heat wave. Temperatures at night are also going to be uncomfortably warm, along with the high levels of humidity.

It won’t take much to get an afternoon downpour in this type of pattern, but it’s virtually impossible to tell you which towns will see them and which won’t. If you do see the building cumulus clouds let loose, rainfall will be heavy and there’s always the risk of a stronger storm.

Temperatures will reach 90 degrees later this week for a likely 3-day heat wave. NOAA

Peering out over the weather horizon a strong cold front will put an end to this heat and humidity during the upcoming weekend with seasonably comfortable temperatures.

One thing you’re probably noticing is the decreasing daylight. We’ve now lost over an hour since the summer solstice, and we continue to lose about 2 minutes and 15 seconds each day

If you review the yearly curve of temperature, you will notice that we’re now on the decreasing side of the slope. This doesn’t mean the hottest weather of any given year couldn’t occur in the next couple of weeks, but it just becomes less and less likely.

Average temperatures are slowly beginning to fall this time of year. NOAA

Although daylight is shrinking the activity in the tropics is growing, most of the computer models are predicting a fairly significant increase in tropical activity in the next week to 10 to14 days. It remains to be seen if any of this becomes significant.

Two areas of interest will be monitored by the National Hurricane Center this week NHC

With high pressure anchored off the coast, the next month is New England’s most vulnerable time. It’s been a full 30 years since hurricane Bob. I can’t tell you whether this is the year we break that quiet streak, but if it’s going to happen, the odds are it will occur in the next six weeks.