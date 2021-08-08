Locals gather at Franklin Park for 21st year of GospelFest

Now in its 21st year, Boston’s GospelFest concert brought residents to Franklin Park Sunday evening to listen to local and national musicians.

This year’s GospelFest, which included a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, marked its return as an in-person event, after last year’s concert was held online amid the pandemic. Masks were encouraged but not required for Sunday’s outdoor event, and hand sanitizer was available on site.

Rich Tolbert Jr. headlined the free event, which also included The Worship Bandits and the Mayor’s Community Gospel Chorale, according to a statement from the city. The event was held at the park’s Playstead Field instead of City Hall Plaza because of ongoing renovations on the plaza, city officials said Sunday.