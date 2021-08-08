Locals gather at Franklin Park for 21st year of GospelFest

Now in its 21st year, Boston’s GospelFest concert brought residents to Franklin Park Sunday evening to listen to local and national musicians.
This year’s GospelFest, which included a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, marked its return as an in-person event, after last year’s concert was held online amid the pandemic. Masks were encouraged but not required for Sunday’s outdoor event, and hand sanitizer was available on site.
Rich Tolbert Jr. headlined the free event, which also included The Worship Bandits and the Mayor’s Community Gospel Chorale, according to a statement from the city. The event was held at the park’s Playstead Field instead of City Hall Plaza because of ongoing renovations on the plaza, city officials said Sunday.
Advertisement
The concert was organized by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment in collaboration with the Faith Collective. The vaccine clinic was hosted by the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition in partnership with the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space, co-hosted the event.
“Given the year we’ve all had, I think we need this year’s GospelFest more than ever,” White-Hammondsaid in the statement.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.