Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Andover

A man was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Route 93 North in Andover, according to State Police.
The 45-year-old man, who was an Andover resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4:22 a.m., State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an e-mail.
The vehicle had left the roadway to the right and rolled over into the wood line, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The first trooper who arrived on the scene found the single occupant of the car entrapped with serious trauma.
The Andover Fire Department and a medical unit from Lawrence General Hospital arrived at the scene and the person was pronounced dead, said Procopio.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
