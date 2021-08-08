Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Andover

A man was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Route 93 North in Andover, according to State Police.

The 45-year-old man, who was an Andover resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4:22 a.m., State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an e-mail.

The vehicle had left the roadway to the right and rolled over into the wood line, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The first trooper who arrived on the scene found the single occupant of the car entrapped with serious trauma.