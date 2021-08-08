Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Roxbury stabbing

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Peirson Street in Roxbury Sunday morning, police said.
The incident took place on the corner of Peirson Street and Massachusetts Avenue, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. Police were notified of the stabbing at 8:35 a.m. Sunday.
The man was taken to a local hospital, Tavares said.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.