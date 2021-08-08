Nine rescued after boat runs aground in Nantucket Main Channel

Nine people were rescued after their boat ran aground on a jetty in the Nantucket Main Channel on Saturday night, the US Coast Guard said.
The 41-foot boat ran aground in the east jetty outbound, the Coast Guard said on Twitter Sunday afternoon. All nine people were taken back to the Coast Guard station, where they stayed the night because there were no other available lodgings, according to officials.
No injuries or pollution to the water were reported, the Coast Guard said.
@USCG STA Brant Point rescued 9 ppl off their 41’ boat after running aground on the East jetty outbound Nantucket Main Channel last night.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 8, 2021
The crew brought everyone to the station where they stayed the night due to no avail lodging.
No injuries/pollution reported.#slumberparty pic.twitter.com/Ed5mbsYavE
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.