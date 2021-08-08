fb-pixel Skip to main content

Nine rescued after boat runs aground in Nantucket Main Channel

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 8, 2021, 4 minutes ago

Nine people were rescued after their boat ran aground on a jetty in the Nantucket Main Channel on Saturday night, the US Coast Guard said.

The 41-foot boat ran aground in the east jetty outbound, the Coast Guard said on Twitter Sunday afternoon. All nine people were taken back to the Coast Guard station, where they stayed the night because there were no other available lodgings, according to officials.

No injuries or pollution to the water were reported, the Coast Guard said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

