A heat wave with temperatures in the 90s is possible later this week in Boston area

A few light showers passed over the region on Sunday morning, and forecasters said rain was likely to continue throughout the day.

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to top 80 degrees with “a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible,” the National Weather Service Boston wrote on Twitter.

Temperatures in Boston were expected to be mild Sunday, a trend forecasters said will last through Monday before a potential heatwave strikes.

“This will be the trend for today, mostly [cloudy] skies with some intermittent light showers. Highs top out in the low 80s,” forecasters wrote.

The “brief cooling trend” is expected to continue into Monday, which has an expected high of 76 degrees, forecasters said.

But then things take a turn and the sultry weather begins.

“Oppressive heat and humidity” is likely to descend upon Boston beginning later this week, with temperatures topping 90 degrees for three straight days. Afternoon thunderstorms may occur during the hot weather, forecasters said.

Boston residents had a preview Friday of what they can expect later this week, when soaring heat reached 89 degrees.

Temperatures in Boston last topped 90 degrees for three straight days at the end of June, according to the National Weather Service.

