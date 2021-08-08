Woman, pet dog killed in Centerville house fire

A woman and her pet dog were killed Sunday after fire tore through their single-story wood-frame Centerville home, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called about the blaze at 79 Harrison Road after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the residence, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael Winn said in a statement. When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen from the home’s windows, eaves, and flue. They launched an “aggressive” interior attack to combat the flames, Winn said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pulled from the home after a search and given CPR at the scene before being taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said. The dog was found dead in the home.