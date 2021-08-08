Dixie Fire in California grows into second-largest wildfire in state’s history

The Dixie Fire that has forced thousands from their homes in Northern California is now the second-largest blaze in state history, officials said Sunday, as the wildfire mushroomed to more than 463,000 acres.

The fire last week consumed the historic town of Greenville, Calif. and continues to threaten nearly 14,000 buildings, according to Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency. Dixie's destruction is still dwarfed by past blazes, including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed at least 85 people and torched well over 18,000 structures. Still, authorities say the Dixie Fire has ruined several hundred buildings and injured three firefighters. No fatalities have been reported.