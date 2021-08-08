Executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping comes forward

“What he did to me was a crime,” Commisso said in interview excerpts released Sunday. “He broke the law.”

Brittany Commisso acknowledged in an interview with “CBS This Morning” and The Albany Times Union that she was the person identified as “Executive Assistant #1” in a report by the New York state attorney general, which found that the governor had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

The executive assistant who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of repeatedly groping her and who filed a criminal complaint against him has come forward in an interview to be aired Monday.

She added: “The governor needs to be held accountable.”

Commisso’s allegations that Cuomo groped her and grabbed her breast are among the most serious against him and were integral to the report from the attorney general, Letitia James.

Last week, Commisso, 32, filed a formal criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Cuomo, 63, and his attorneys have forcefully denied the allegations, and the governor told investigators that Commisso was “flirtatious” and “outgoing.”

An attorney for Commisso did not respond to a request for comment.

In the litany of sexual harassment complaints detailed in the attorney general’s 165-page report, the account of Cuomo’s actions toward Commisso describes especially brazen behavior.

While working for Cuomo’s executive chamber, Commisso was responsible for typical administrative tasks: managing incoming and outgoing phone calls, taking dictation, drafting documents.

When Commisso was hired, a long-serving executive assistant looked her “up and down” and said the governor would “steal” her from her assigned supervisor, Commisso told the attorney general’s office.

Cuomo would routinely run his eyes over Commisso in a sexual manner, she told investigators.

Starting around November 2019, she began to assist Cuomo at the executive mansion, and the governor continued to take an intense interest in Commisso’s appearance, the report said.

He told her she “looked good” for her age and for being a mother, encouraged her to show “some leg,” and took issue when she wore her hair up, the attorney general’s report said.

Cuomo also took a strong interest in Commisso’s personal life — including the state of her marriage and whether she had ever cheated on her husband, the report said.

At one point, he said to her something along the lines of, “If you were single, the things I would do to you,” according to the report.

Cuomo would also pull Commisso into intimate hugs that she found uncomfortable, she said.

“I could feel him pushing my body against his and definitely making sure that he could feel my breasts up against his body,” she told investigators. “And was doing it in a way that I felt was obviously uncomfortable for me and he was maybe trying to get some sort of personal satisfaction from it.”

Cuomo told investigators that Commisso was a “hugger” and the “initiator of the hugs.” He said he went along with the hugs because he did not “want to make anyone feel awkward about anything.”

Commisso said Cuomo also kissed her repeatedly, including at least once on the lips, and rubbed her buttocks.

On Nov. 16, according to the report, one of Cuomo’s aides directed Commisso to attend to the governor at his executive mansion office, where she said he pulled her into a close hug.

She stepped away and said, “You’re going to get us in trouble.”

“I don’t care,” Cuomo responded, and then slammed the door shut, at which point he slipped his hand under her shirt and grabbed her breast, she told investigators.

Fearful of retaliation, she kept the incident to herself until, on March 3, Cuomo told reporters that he had never “touched anyone inappropriately.”

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, has tried to cast doubt on the account of the events of Nov. 16. In a news conference Friday, Glavin sought to dismantle Commisso’s narrative by providing a detailed, alternate timeline of what happened that day.

“The documentary evidence does not support what she said,” said Glavin, who has attacked the attorney general’s report as biased.

The date the incident reportedly took place has become a source of dispute. Commisso told investigators that she did not recall exactly when Cuomo groped her, but that it was around when she was told to photograph a document. She provided a copy of the photograph to investigators that was dated Nov. 16, so investigators focused on that date.

Glavin has cited records and e-mails that are supposed to show that Cuomo was too busy to have been alone with Commisso on Nov. 16. Commisso’s lawyer has said that she does not remember exactly when it happened.

After Commisso filed her complaint in Albany County, Sheriff Craig Apple told reporters Saturday that his office was considering at least one misdemeanor charge based on the report, although further investigation was needed.

He said the governor would be interviewed at some point.

Legal experts have said that Cuomo’s alleged conduct toward Commisso could be charged as forcible touching, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison.

At the news conference, Apple was asked whether his use of the word “victim” to describe Commisso should be taken to mean that he believed she had been victimized.

“I think we’ve all read the attorney general’s report, we know what’s in it,” he said. “At this point I’m very comfortable and safe saying that she is in fact a victim.”