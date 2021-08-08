Public health collides with politics as latest wave of mask wars take off

It's just a snapshot of the political climate state and local officials must contend with as the delta variant drives coronavirus caseloads and they consider whether to reimpose restrictions. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate last week for everyone, vaccinated or not. But Virginia and Maryland governors Ralph Northam, D, and Larry Hogan, R, did not follow. Hogan has left decisions to local officials, who have already started to put mask mandates back in place as cases surge.

Parents are protesting in school board meetings from Virginia Beach to Stafford County, Va., demanding their children be allowed to attend school maskless. In Congress, Republicans are revolting, defiant after the Capitol Hill physician again required masks on the floor.

Twenty months into the pandemic, the latest wave of the face-mask culture war is in full swing.

Neil Sehgal, a health policy and management professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said he believed the precipitous rise in new cases in the region made indoor mask mandates imperative as an extra layer of protection alongside vaccination.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is up between 62 and 69% in D.C., Virginia and Maryland compared to last week -- back to levels not seen since April and May. But the reality, Sehgal said, is that widespread political resistance to masks is likely a factor in officials' decisions to avoid new mandates, particularly in Virginia, where the ongoing gubernatorial campaign only intensifies the culture wars.

"The political resistance is palpable," he said. "You have a group of people who never agreed with things like masking, because unfortunately masks became very political very early. And that challenge, combined with the notion that we are in late-stage pandemic, makes it really difficult for a state, local or national leader to do what scientifically is the right thing to do."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued new masking guidelines after the latest research showed the delta variant caused more severe illness and could still be spread by vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections. It recommended all vaccinated or unvaccinated people in areas with substantial or high spread -- constituting all 0f D.C., the majority of Virginia counties and cities and more than half of Maryland counties -- wear masks indoors.

Hogan and Northam on Thursday both reiterated that they were not considering reimposing statewide mask mandates, instead emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated -- the tool that public health officials still urge as the most effective protection and fastest route to end the pandemic.

"Mask mandates or shutdowns will not be able to eradicate the threat of the virus or this delta variant," Hogan said, noting the state is at "very low" levels of hospitalizations.

Some Republicans have applauded Northam's decision to avoid a state mandate -- while alleging the decision was political. State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, for example, told WSET that Northam "doesn't want to hurt Terry McAuliffe's campaign chances by issuing another mask mandate," referring to the Democratic candidate for governor.

David Ramadan, a former Republican state delegate who now teaches at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government, said it's now "election silly season -- where politicians relate every move to some political conspiracy." He pointed out Northam is a doctor first and argued his decision aligns with the CDC's guidance focusing on county-level transmission.

Although Northam isn't the one running, GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin has frequently campaigned against Northam's previous pandemic restrictions, arguing they were "arbitrary" and hurt businesses.

After Northam noted on Thursday that state legislation requires schools to follow current CDC guidance -- which recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear masks inside school buildings -- Youngkin on Twitter accused Northam of "overreaching and implementing a mask mandate."

"We have to respect parents' decisions about their own children. If parents, teachers, & children want to wear a mask then they can -- but there should NOT be a schoolwide mask mandate," the candidate tweeted.

A spokesman for McAuliffe said the candidate supports following CDC guidance on masks.

Andrew Pennock, a public policy professor at the University of Virginia, said Northam's political quandary is more about compliance than the election. Democrats in Northern Virginia, where vaccination rates are higher than they are in redder parts of the states, likely don't need to be convinced to be more cautious, Pennock said. But places where mask mandates would be most beneficial -- in less vaccinated areas -- are also the most likely to buck them, he said.

That leaves the governor with a challenging array of risk levels and attitudes to balance, he said.

"He has to save not his political capital, but his ability to persuade," Pennock said. "He can only move people marginally. If he tries to move them too far, they won't move at all. But if he tries to move them a little bit, he can move them a little bit."

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Northam, Alena Yarmosky, said Northam is "focused first and foremost on the health of Virginians," stressing that masks help stop the spread but that vaccination is "the only way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all."

An aide in the governor's office added that given transmission rates can vary drastically by community and change daily, "any mandate would be confusing and difficult to enforce."

"Instead, the Governor is making it as clear and simple as possible: Get vaccinated," the aide added.

Cameron Webb, a doctor who is now a member of the White House covid-19 task force after losing a campaign for Congress against Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said the localized approach allows officials to be "nimble" in tailoring restrictions to match conditions on the ground. But the fact that there are no masks required in the 116 counties and cities in Virginia that the CDC has labeled as having "substantial" or "high" transmission is concerning, Webb said.

"I still take care of covid patients in the hospital," said Webb, who practices at the University of Virginia Medical Center. "Overwhelmingly, the hospitalized patients, the sickest patients who have covid, weren't vaccinated and oftentimes weren't adhering to those public health practices that can keep them safer. Or as I say, they let their guard down. And this is not a moment to have your guard down."

Without statewide mask mandates and few county-level rules, school boards have largely become the target of anti-maskers' ire as they continue to consider whether to impose mandates in time for the fall school year in both Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland state education officials "strongly recommended" masks for unvaccinated students in the fall. Northam's administration went a step further, urging elementary schools to require both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks -- since children under 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccines -- while urging the same for unvaccinated people in middle or high schools.

Northam's mere recommendation had some Republican lawmakers up in arms. In a tweet labeled "misleading" by Twitter, Good linked to a story about Virginia's new mask guidance, argued masks made no significant difference in stopping the spread of covid-19, and then urged Virginia school boards: "JUST SAY NO!"

Anti-mask parents in Virginia Beach drew national headlines while protesting at a school board meeting where masks rules were up for discussion, calling masks "child abuse" and berating board members as "monsters" or "hypocrites" for debating masks guidelines while maskless.

In D.C., the only locality in the region with a full mandate in place, Bowser had to respond to similar accusations of hypocrisy over the weekend after being photographed maskless at a table during an indoor wedding reception just after her new mask order went into effect. Bowser's mask order includes an exception for eating and drinking, which spokespeople said she was doing at the table, although The Washington Post's Fact Checker gave Bowser four Pinocchios after a video emerged of the mayor failing to put on a mask when the meal was over.

Sehgal applauded D.C.'s decision to return to indoor masking requirements early despite the ongoing political tension and hoped more officials would follow suit. Nine states plus Puerto Rico have reinstated mask orders, mostly for unvaccinated people, with Louisiana becoming the latest on Monday due to the spike in new cases tied to the delta variant.

“If we wait, if we wait long enough for cases to climb, then we’re going to have to mandate masks,” he said. If officials do it now, he said, “we prevent a lot of illness and potentially death.”