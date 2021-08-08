Can’t we do better than electric shock as a treatment of last resort?

Thank you to the editorial board for examining the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center’s use of shock therapy ( “Electric shock should no longer be a form of student discipline,” Aug. 1). The editorial’s last line maintains that “the most effective path to eliminating shock treatments would be to render them obsolete.” Indeed, there are effective paths to that end. However, there are two reasons why ongoing painful aversive treatment goes on: the Judge Rotenberg Center’s aggressive approach in court, supported by families who believe it’s their best hope; and the fact that limited funding and clinical resources force some families experiencing grievous circumstances to succumb to the center’s national recruitment efforts.

Some families have chosen the Judge Rotenberg Center because delays in care or unresponsive officials refused to address the extreme situations their children faced. The causes underlying the destructive behaviors exhibited by young people and adults with disabilities are often misunderstood. Addressing them requires significant investment and assessment.

What is universally understood is that pain as therapy is only as good as the last painful shock. We know that inflicting pain on human beings causes trauma. Through a strange twist in the concept of care, the infliction of ongoing pain upon our fellow human beings at the Judge Rotenberg Center is delivered for their own good. Isn’t it only our lack of will and investment that allows these methods to be continued?

Leo V. Sarkissian

Executive director

The Arc of Massachusetts

Waltham





Until workable choices are at hand, we have to live with this option

As a friend of Matthew Israel, who founded what is now the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center, I take issue with your editorial “Electric shock should no longer be a form of student discipline.” You argue that alternatives to shock should be developed, noting that the use of shock has been called “inhumane” andeven a form of “torture.”

However, you fail to fully illustrate the forms of behavior that have been observed before the introduction of shock. According to a paper you cite, before the use of shock, one patient engaged in behavior described as “aggressive (hitting, scratching, kicking, head butting, hair pulling, biting, and spitting at others), destructive (banging, throwing, and kicking objects) and self-injurious (biting and hitting self, and head banging). These behaviors resulted in fractures, lacerations, and bruising to his face and head, chronic bite wounds to his hands, and severe injuries to staff caring for him (concussions, lacerations, and bone fractures).”

Such behavior occurred more than 1,200 times a month prior to the use of shock, and about four times a month after its introduction. If alternatives to shock are eventually developed, fine and well. But until they are, we have to live with what is available.

I would venture the opinion that it would be inhumane, or even a form of torture, to prevent the use of shock in such cases.

William Vaughan Jr.

Chebeague Island, Maine