Duxbury athletic director deserved a better outcome

Thanks to Bob Hohler for “On the payroll, for now” (Sports, Aug. 1). It was nice to hear in Thom Holdgate’s own words what took place in the controversies surrounding Duxbury High School.

As a retired athletic director (at New Bedford High) who worked with Holdgate during his days in both Nantucket and Duxbury, I cannot think of any athletic director who was more accommodating and professional. I think the article says it all — after the school administration did not renew his contract, Holdgate’s dedication to his student athletes continued with a handshake agreement to stay on until his replacement arrived.