Duxbury athletic director deserved a better outcome

Thanks to Bob Hohler for “On the payroll, for now” (Sports, Aug. 1). It was nice to hear in Thom Holdgate’s own words what took place in the controversies surrounding Duxbury High School.
As a retired athletic director (at New Bedford High) who worked with Holdgate during his days in both Nantucket and Duxbury, I cannot think of any athletic director who was more accommodating and professional. I think the article says it all — after the school administration did not renew his contract, Holdgate’s dedication to his student athletes continued with a handshake agreement to stay on until his replacement arrived.
The void Holdgate’s ultimate parting leaves will be felt not only in the Duxbury community but also statewide. I was fortunate to have served on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors, and I can attest that Holdgate’s insight and willingness to help all districts will be greatly missed. Shame on the Duxbury school administration for showing him the door (after praising his trustworthiness and leadership qualities) and then asking him to stand by.
I agree with Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni, who summed it up: “Some school and league are going to be extremely fortunate when they have the opportunity to hire Thom as their athletic director.”
Michael J. Correia
South Dartmouth