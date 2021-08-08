The empathy gap sets in at an early age

Renée Graham’s column “America’s alarming empathy gap” (Ideas, Aug. 1) was spot-on — a call for a reckoning on the way we raise children, form communities, and identify as a nation. As a child psychologist, I couldn’t help but think of the many times parents and coaches angrily yell during youth sports games, and of the harsh forms of discipline one finds so common, and of the school practices of suspending and expelling children — all contributing to the ongoing gap in empathy.

George Scarlett