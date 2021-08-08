An Olympics like no other are gone, but an uneasy feeling in Tokyo still remains

For the first time a city that celebrated when it was awarded the Games eight years ago wished them away even before the Emperor opened them. The pandemic certainly was the prime reason for that. How could you be excited about an event that you’d paid $25 billion for but were forbidden to attend?

We’ll never know what would have happened had the 2020 Summer Olympics actually been held in 2020. But the 2021 version might as well have been held on another planet, one with an unsteady orbit much closer to the sun. It was that odd, that disjointed, that unfestive.

TOKYO - If you lived in the neighborhoods near the stadium you could see and hear the white-and-gold fireworks Sunday night. That’s how you knew that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad finally had come to a close, a year after they were supposed to.

If you walked through bustling districts like Ginza, Shinjuku, and Shibuya you’d never know that these Olympics were going on. The usual five-ringed souvenirs, the pins and T-shirts and backpacks were invisible in shop windows. I had to do an online search to find out what the mascot was. It was Miraitowa and it looked like a second-grader’s depiction of a Martian.

Yet if the Japanese people were lukewarm at best about these Games they embraced their athletes with fervor and pride even though they could only view their heroics on television with the rest of the world. The host country almost always breaks its record for medals but Japan surprised itself with 58, 27 of them gold. Many came in the sports that the people here care most about.

Rising Sun athletes collected nine golds in judo, the sport that their ancestors invented. They won baseball (for the first time) and softball golds, beating the Americans in both finals. They claimed the men’s all-around in gymnastics. They dominated skateboarding, one of the hip new events, with a 13-year-old girl winning the street event. And they did it with none of their fellow citizens waving flags and cheering them on in the stands.

What was familiar was the top tier of the medal table. The United States, as usual, won the overall race comfortably with 113 from 25 sports but edged China by just one in the golden count and only managed that on the final day with victories in women’s basketball, volleyball, and cycling. And a nation that officially wasn’t here had its best Games since 2004. Its formal name was ROC - Russian Olympic Committee - but that didn’t change who the athletes were. The Russians left with 71 medals (third overall) and 20 golds. They never saw their flag or heard their anthem but they left no doubt that they were here.

What was different about the medal table was its depth and diversity - a record 93 nations were represented at these Games and 65 claimed golds. The Italians won the men’s 100 meters on the track as well as the 4x100 relay. An Indian won the men’s javelin. A Greek rower won the men’s single. The Norwegian men won in beach volleyball.

Perhaps last year those folks wouldn’t have been standing atop the podium but the coronavirus turned everything upside down. Some athletes who would have made their teams in 2020 didn’t. Some who were too young, or weren’t ready then, arrived at their moment now.

The athletes who succeeded here were those who found their way through all of the disorientation and dysfunction and doubt of the past 12 months and made the day their own at Olympus. “We make the most of the situation that we’re given,” Cambridge marathoner Molly Seidel said before she flew halfway around the planet, leaving with an unexpected bronze medal. “I’m enormously grateful that the Games are happening. That’s what I’m there for. I’m there to race.”

These Games, as they always are, were about the athletes. They always will be Olympians but they were cheated of the real Olympic experience. Most of them didn’t get to march in the opening ceremonies. They weren’t allowed to mingle in the village. They didn’t wander around the city, sightseeing and shopping. They came, they competed, they left. So few of them were still around for the closing ceremonies that volunteers carried many of the countries’ signs in the parade. The athletes who lived in a sanitized bubble at Olympus went home, most of them, to unvaccinated homelands.

When the cauldron was snuffed out it might as well have been from the collective whoosh of 126 million Japanese exhaling in exhaustion. Their feeling about these Games long ago changed from delight to dread. They were conceived as the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games,” celebrating the national progress made in the decade since the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami. They were conducted amid a more widespread and ongoing challenge.

The Olympics are moving on to Paris in 2024. The state of emergency here continues.