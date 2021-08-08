Bobby Bowden, football coach who led Florida State to greatness, dead at 91

Bobby Bowden , the folksy showman who transformed Florida State University into a national football powerhouse and became the second-winningest coach in the history of major college football, died Sunday at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 91. Bowden’s health had declined after he was found to have COVID-19 in October. Last month, his son, Terry , said Bowden had pancreatic cancer. When Bowden became the Florida State coach in 1976, he inherited a program that had won only four games over the previous three seasons. The modest crowds at the Seminoles’ Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee had plenty of room to stretch on the metal bleachers. Bowden coached Florida State to national championships in 1993 and 1999 and his teams finished in the top five of the Associated Press rankings every season from 1987 to 2000. The Seminoles were unbeaten in bowl games from 1982 to 1995. The luster eventually dimmed and Bowden was forced into retirement by the Florida State administration. His last game was a Gator Bowl victory over West Virginia on Jan. 1, 2010, concluding a 7-6 season. His 377 victories, 129 losses and four ties in his 44 seasons, at Samford, West Virginia, and Florida State, placed him No. 2 in career coaching wins behind Joe Paterno of Penn State.

SOCCER

Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona (and hello to PSG?)

Lionel Messi, 34, avoided speaking specifically about his playing future, saying he received offers from several clubs after the announcement that he would leave Barcelona . When asked about Paris Saint-Germain, considered the frontrunner to sign him, Messi admitted it was “a possibility.” PSG has been in talks over the weekend with Messi’s team trying to finalize a deal. Sports daily L’Equipe reported on its website Sunday that Messi was to fly to Paris later Sunday to put the finishing touches on the deal with a view to having a medical exam on Monday morning. At his farewell news conference at Camp Nou Stadium in Madrid, Messi egan crying before he even started speaking. The “most difficult” moment of his career had arrived and he wasn’t ready for it. It was time to say goodbye to Barcelona after more than two decades. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to speak,” he said while trying to compose himself. “It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m leaving this club, that my life will be changing completely. It will be a difficult change for me and especially for my family. But we have to accept it and move on.” Messi struggled to control his emotions and cried profusely as he stepped up to the podium. “This is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared.” Messi said that, unlike last year when he asked to leave, he had his mind set on staying with Barcelona and did everything possible to make it happen, including reducing his salary by 50 percent. Messi spent nearly two decades with Barcelona after arriving from Argentina as a 13-year-old to play in its youth squads. He made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old, then played 17 seasons with the main squad. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times, and the Spanish Super Cup eight times. Messi leaves as Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals . . . Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the host Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in MLS play. Stojanovic, who had been a reserve the previous seven games, blasted a right-footer from 22 yards outs that slipped inside the post to open the scoring in the second minute. His volley in the eighth minute gave the Fire a 2-0 lead. Chicago snapped a five-game winless skid dating to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on July 7. The Red Bulls are winless in their last six games . . . Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López scored and Cristian Espinoza had two assists to help host San Jose beat Los Angeles FC, 2-1 . . . Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami rally for a 2-1 win over visiting Nashville, snapping its nine-game unbeaten streak . . . Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game and Andy Najar scored his first MLS goal since 2011 as host D.C. United beat Montreal, 2-1 . . . Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help visiting Vancouver tie the LA Galaxy, 1-1. Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches dating to mid-May.

AUTO RACING

Marcus Ericsson gets standing ‘O’ for winning first Nashville race

Marcus Ericsson conserved fuel and survived hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nasville. He moved to fifth in the IndyCar points race with five race left — 79 points back of leader Alex Palou. The Grand Prix was the first new street course race added to the schedule in 10 years and enough fans to fill Nissan Stadium packed grandstands, partied near live music stages, and lined fences 10 rows deep with cameras raised to snap a picture of the fastest newcomers in town. “If there’s enough alcohol out there, it’s going to be a good show no matter what,” Dixon said. The 2.17-mile course weaved through the stadium parking lot and over a 3,500-foot straightway that spanned over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and suspended 80 feet over the Cumberland River. “The track going downtown was so cool to race on,” Ericsson said.

TENNIS

Danielle Collins racks up second straight win

American Danielle Collins captured her second career title in just a two-week span, holding off No. 4 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif. Collins won her first championship at Palermo on July 25 in Italy. The 27-year-old Collins dropped just two games in her semifinal rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh. The 24-year-old Kasatkina beat No. 1 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-2, in Saturday’s semifinals to reach her fourth championship match of the season but missed out on her third title in that span . . . Jannik Sinner needed nearly three hours to outlast Mackie McDonald, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, to take the Citi Open title in Washington, D.C. McDonald fought off 10 set points before losing the first set, and Sinner failed to convert two match points while up 5-2 in the third.

BASEBALL

DeShields homers, but WooSox stumble

Kaleb Ort allowed two eighth-inning runs was touched for his first blown save of the season as the the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated visiting Worcester, 4-3, in Triple A baseball action. For the WooSox, Delino DeShields hit his first home run for the WooSox and Yairo Muñoz extended his hit streak to 30 games . . . Jose Butto threw six innings of one-hit ball as Binghamton blanked visiting Portland, 5-0, in Double A play. Butto and three relievers combined on the three-hit shutout for the Rumble Ponies.

COMBAT SPORTS

Ciryl Gane captures interim UFC heavyweight title

Ciryl Gane stopped Derrick Lewis with a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes in the third round at UFC 265 on Saturday night in Houston, winning an interim UFC heavyweight title and the next shot at champion Francis Ngannou. Just over three years after Gane (10-0) made his mixed martial arts debut, the Frenchman dominated the championship bout at the Toyota Center in Lewis’s hometown. Gane was booed vociferously from the moment he stepped onto the arena floor, but he largely avoided every strike thrown by the slower, more deliberate Lewis before hurting the veteran repeatedly in the third round. Lewis (25-8) eventually collapsed in pain with his back to Gane, who finished him on the ground with head strikes. Gane is all but guaranteed to be the next opponent for Ngannou, who won the actual UFC heavyweight title only four months ago by beating Stipe Miocic. The UFC’s decision to award an interim belt was met with derision around MMA, but Gane’s victory sets up the title matchup that probably would have happened anyway. On the undercard, former featherweight champ José Aldo beat fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision for his first back-to-back victories in 2½ years. Welterweight Vicente Luque won a back-and-forth grappling match with Michael Chiesa in the first round, landing a D’Arce choke moments after nearly being submitted himself.











